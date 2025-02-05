Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple’s RLUSD Token Secures Major Listings

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 5/02/2025 - 18:24
    Advertisement
    Ripple’s RLUSD Token Secures Major Listings
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin has secured several new listings, according to a Wednesday announcement. 

    Advertisement

    The much-hyped stablecoin is now available for trading on Revolut and Zero Hash. These recent additions are likely to result in substantially broader RLUSD adoption. 

    London-based fintech firm Revolut boasts more than 50 million customers across the globe. Last September, it was reported that the company planned to launch its own stablecoin. In November, it also obtained the approval to expand its services across the EU after securing a banking license in the UK. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple’s RLUSD Token Secures Major Listings
    Breaking: MicroStrategy Now Has New Name and Bitcoin Logo
    Cardano Founder Predicts Crypto Bull Market After $710 Billion Liquidations
    Is Stellar (XLM) Reversal Incoming? New Pattern Painted

    Zero Hash is a prominent cryptocurrency infrastructure platform. With the addition of RLUSD, the platform now supports five stablecoins across various chains. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    Ripple CEO Trolls Bitcoiners with New Statement
    Sun, 01/26/2025 - 19:33
    Ripple CEO Trolls Bitcoiners with New Statement
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    RLUSD is, of course, available on both Ethereum and the XRP Ledger, and the stablecoin is expected to add more platforms in the future. 

    The Zero Hash integration is significant for the RLUSD since it means that Ripple's stablecoin is now part of the stablecoin engine that is powering various fintech firms in the realm of payments (remittances, payouts, AI agents) and trading. 

    Related
    1 Billion XRP Tokens Transferred to Ripple
    Sun, 02/02/2025 - 09:55
    1 Billion XRP Tokens Transferred to Ripple
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Zero Hash CEO Edward Woodford says that the listing of Ripple's RLUSD token shows that the company is committed to offering its customers the most "innovative and regulated" stablecoin products. 

    As reported by U.Today, the Ripple stablecoin recently surpassed $100 million in market capitalization. 

    The token was also recently listed on Bitstamp, one of the oldest cryptocurrency exchanges. 

    According to CoinGecko, the market cap of RLUSD currently stands at $108 million. 

    #Ripple News #RLUSD

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 5, 2025 - 18:11
    Breaking: MicroStrategy Now Has New Name and Bitcoin Logo
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Feb 5, 2025 - 16:18
    19,037 ETH Exits Coinbase to Brand New ETH Wallet, What's Going On?
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    January Crypto Surge: New Listings on SimpleSwap
    Immerso and Everdome Partner to Drive Innovation in the Metaverse Through AI-Powered Experiences
    Whale Casino Launches "Lootboxes": a Thrilling New Way to Win Every Time!
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple’s RLUSD Token Secures Major Listings
    Breaking: MicroStrategy Now Has New Name and Bitcoin Logo
    19,037 ETH Exits Coinbase to Brand New ETH Wallet, What's Going On?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD