Ripple’s RLUSD Token Secures Major Listings

The Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin has secured several new listings, according to a Wednesday announcement.

The much-hyped stablecoin is now available for trading on Revolut and Zero Hash. These recent additions are likely to result in substantially broader RLUSD adoption.

London-based fintech firm Revolut boasts more than 50 million customers across the globe. Last September, it was reported that the company planned to launch its own stablecoin. In November, it also obtained the approval to expand its services across the EU after securing a banking license in the UK.

Zero Hash is a prominent cryptocurrency infrastructure platform. With the addition of RLUSD, the platform now supports five stablecoins across various chains.

RLUSD is, of course, available on both Ethereum and the XRP Ledger, and the stablecoin is expected to add more platforms in the future.

The Zero Hash integration is significant for the RLUSD since it means that Ripple's stablecoin is now part of the stablecoin engine that is powering various fintech firms in the realm of payments (remittances, payouts, AI agents) and trading.

Zero Hash CEO Edward Woodford says that the listing of Ripple's RLUSD token shows that the company is committed to offering its customers the most "innovative and regulated" stablecoin products.

As reported by U.Today, the Ripple stablecoin recently surpassed $100 million in market capitalization.

The token was also recently listed on Bitstamp, one of the oldest cryptocurrency exchanges.

According to CoinGecko, the market cap of RLUSD currently stands at $108 million.