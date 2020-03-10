Back
Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Difficulty Hits New All-Time High

📰 News
Tue, 03/10/2020 - 07:42
  • Vladislav Sopov

    With the most recent adjustment of the Bitcoin (BTC) mining difficulty rate, this crucial characteristic has set a record. Is this sign bullish or bearish?

Contents

The Bitcoin (BTC) Proof-of-Work network mining difficulty changes every 2,016 blocks, or once per fortnight. But yesterday it experienced an unusually sharp surge.

New difficulty record

Amidst the severe Bitcoin (BTC) price drop that erased all of the crypto king's 2020 gains, the mining difficulty of its network set a new record. Yesterday it increased by roughly 7%, from 15.48 TH to 16.55 TH.

Bitcoin difficulty new ATH
This number means that finding a new block has never been so difficult and, as such, the Bitcoin (BTC) network has never been so attack-resistant. This is due to the unmatched quantity if miners securing the integrity of the Bitcoin (BTC) network.

The previous ATH of 15.54 TH was registered between Feb 11, 2020 and Feb 25, 2020.

No sign of weakness

This record may be treated as an indicator of miner optimism. Despite profitability problems, they refuse to capitulate and unplug their mining gear.

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Worldwide in Danger with Price Below $8,000, Here's Why - READ MORE

As previously reported by U.Today, F2 Pool, a top-level mining team, warned the community that with the Bitcoin (BTC) price below $8,000, many ASICs are working very closely to break-even prices.

Some analysts interpreted the massive adjustment as a sign of the flagship blockchain's strength.

#Cryptocurrency Mining

Original article based on tweet

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Fills CME Gap, Traders Bullish on $8,500 Target

📰 News
Tue, 03/10/2020 - 10:25
  • Yuri Molchan

    Despite markets suffering from the coronavirus, Bitcoin has filled the CME gap, making crypto traders bullish on BTC as they call $8,500 the first target

Contents

Bitcoin remains under the $8,000 level and both crypto markets and traditional markets are suffering from a black swan (as per trader Willy Woo) caused by the coronavirus spreading around the globe.

Still, the fact that Bitcoin has filled in the CME gap seems to have given traders hope that, in the short term, (with two months before the halving) the Bitcoin price will resume its bullish trend.

‘No more gaps below BTC now’

Trader Carl Eric Martin (aka The Moon Carl) has written on Twitter that Bitcoin has already filled the CME gap at the $7,685 level. Now, the trader says, the market can get on with the Bitcoin bull run, showing BTC as a true safe-haven asset.

$8,200-$8,500 on the table

Michael van de Poppe (aka ‘Crypto Michael’) believes that Bitcoin may bounce in the direction of $8,200 or even $8,500 as a relief. However, the analyst tweets that the major support levels of $7,300-$7,600 need to be tested.

Trader ‘George’ agrees, saying that so far Bitcoin could be heading into the $8,000 area.

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Had to Drop 41 Percent to Remain Correlated, Says Bitwise CEO - READ MORE

Bearish take

@SinkTrader has reminded the community of the current global market recession with the coronavirus narrative as a major trigger. He believes crypto whales are pushing the Bitcoin price down to $6,000 in order to buy the dip before the next bull market breaks out.

Trader @FeraSY1, however, believes these narratives to be merely popular opinions on crypto Twitter. In reality, he reckons, this is the first time the global market has faced a major sell-off, so no-one can predict what will happen to BTC next.

“CT opinions about #BTC dump:

Normal GAP filling/correction

#coronavirus related panic Sell off

Plus token

Whales manuplation before halving

Reality(imo):

This is the very first time for #Crypto markets to witness global markets sell-off, so NO ONE knows how #Bitcoin will react”

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Trading

