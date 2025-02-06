Satoshi's True Identity May Be Known to Kraken Ex-CEO, And It's Hardly Len Sassaman: Coinbase Director

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Data recently published by the director of Coinbase reveals the total amount of Bitcoin owned by mysterious Bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto. That amount translated in fiat exceeds the wealth of Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

Besides, the top U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, Kraken, may possess information about Nakamoto’s true identity, according to Coinbase's top executive.

Satoshi Nakamoto's wealth bigger than Bill Gates’s

An X thread published by Coinbase director Conor Grogan has revealed a stunning picture of the mysterious Bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto and his Bitcoin holdings. According to the on-chain data published by Grogan, Nakamoto may now own a whopping 1.096 million Bitcoins.

That staggering amount of BTC is worth around $108 billion at the current exchange rate – this exceeds Microsoft founder Bill Gates’s net worth of $106.4 billion on paper.

Coinbase director Conor Grogan said that Satoshi Nakamoto may own 1.096 million bitcoins (worth about $108 billion), with a paper wealth exceeding Bill Gates. There are 24 recorded transfer transactions from these addresses, and the most common target address is related to the… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) February 6, 2025

Kraken ex-CEO may know who Satoshi Nakamoto was: Grogan

Grogan mentioned that he stumbled across Satoshi wallet data on the Arkham website — the Patoshi Mining Pattern set of addresses. He clarified, “We can't definitively link these to Satoshi, but there is good evidence.”

According to this data, the last on-chain activity conducted by Satoshi Nakamoto may have been in 2014 – four years after he opted to disappear from public view.

Conor Grogan said that some of those transactions were targeted at Canadian centralized crypto exchange CaVirtEx. U.S.-based Kraken exchange acquired that platform in 2016. Therefore, Grogan, says, the former CEO of Kraken, Jesse Powell could be aware of who Satoshi was in reality if they had kept the KYC information on that blockchain address: “As such. There is a chance that @jespow has information on the true identity behind Satoshi if they maintain any KYC information on this wallet.”

He advised Powell to delete that information: “My advice to him would be to delete the data.”

Len Sassaman unlikely Satoshi candidate

Now, here comes the most interesting thing: the Coinbase director admitted that if the above-revealed data is accurate, it is less likely now, in his view, that Len Sassaman was the true Bitcoin creator: “This is the first set of evidence I've seen in years that has decreased my confidence that Satoshi was Len.”

This is the first set of evidence I've seen in years that has decreased my confidence that Satoshi was Len — Conor (@jconorgrogan) February 5, 2025

The official account of Kraken responded playfully: “We are all Satoshi,” as if confirming that this data will never be revealed publicly.