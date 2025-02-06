Advertisement
    Satoshi's True Identity May Be Known to Kraken Ex-CEO, And It's Hardly Len Sassaman: Coinbase Director

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 6/02/2025 - 10:43
    Satoshi's True Identity May Be Known to Kraken Ex-CEO, And It's Hardly Len Sassaman: Coinbase Director
    Cover image via U.Today

    Data recently published by the director of Coinbase reveals the total amount of Bitcoin owned by mysterious Bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto. That amount translated in fiat exceeds the wealth of Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

    Besides, the top U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, Kraken, may possess information about Nakamoto’s true identity, according to Coinbase's top executive.

    Satoshi Nakamoto's wealth bigger than Bill Gates’s

    An X thread published by Coinbase director Conor Grogan has revealed a stunning picture of the mysterious Bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto and his Bitcoin holdings. According to the on-chain data published by Grogan, Nakamoto may now own a whopping 1.096 million Bitcoins.

    That staggering amount of BTC is worth around $108 billion at the current exchange rate – this exceeds Microsoft founder Bill Gates’s net worth of $106.4 billion on paper.

    Kraken ex-CEO may know who Satoshi Nakamoto was: Grogan

    Grogan mentioned that he stumbled across Satoshi wallet data on the Arkham website — the Patoshi Mining Pattern set of addresses. He clarified, “We can't definitively link these to Satoshi, but there is good evidence.”

    According to this data, the last on-chain activity conducted by Satoshi Nakamoto may have been in 2014 – four years after he opted to disappear from public view.

    Conor Grogan said that some of those transactions were targeted at Canadian centralized crypto exchange CaVirtEx. U.S.-based Kraken exchange acquired that platform in 2016. Therefore, Grogan, says, the former CEO of Kraken, Jesse Powell could be aware of who Satoshi was in reality if they had kept the KYC information on that blockchain address: “As such. There is a chance that @jespow has information on the true identity behind Satoshi if they maintain any KYC information on this wallet.”

    He advised Powell to delete that information: “My advice to him would be to delete the data.”

    Len Sassaman unlikely Satoshi candidate

    Now, here comes the most interesting thing: the Coinbase director admitted that if the above-revealed data is accurate, it is less likely now, in his view, that Len Sassaman was the true Bitcoin creator: “This is the first set of evidence I've seen in years that has decreased my confidence that Satoshi was Len.”

    The official account of Kraken responded playfully: “We are all Satoshi,” as if confirming that this data will never be revealed publicly.

