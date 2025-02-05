Cardano Founder Predicts Crypto Bull Market After $710 Billion Liquidations

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Charles Hoskinson , Cardano founder, has shared a notable insight into how investors should see the cryptocurrency market. Hoskinson painted an optimistic picture of the crypto industry in an update shared with his over one million followers on X.

Crypto market resilience after mass liquidations

Hoskinson’s bold statement centers on the resilience of the crypto market and the possibility of a bull run in 2025. He noted that the market has continued to thrive despite the challenges it has faced in recent times.

Notably, the Cardano founder highlighted the loss of about $710 billion, and 740,000 traders liquidated in 24 hours. This refers to the combined liquidation suffered in the broader cryptocurrency space.

Despite the massive volume of funds lost, Hoskinson noted with delight that the crypto market had absorbed the downturn. He considers the market already rebounding and on a full recovery path.

Hoskinson maintains that this resilience suggests 2025 is crypto’s year to have a significant bull cycle and a breakout year for the industry.

To give you a sense of how big the upcoming bull market is for crypto, we just absorbed a downturn that was larger than the collapse of Luna or FTX and have already nearly recovered: 710 billion in losses and 740,000 traders liquidated in 24 hours.



2025 is Crypto's year — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) February 5, 2025

He contrasted this recent resilience with previous years, when the crypto market experienced a crisis. Hoskinson noted that the LUNA and FTX collapse triggered a long bear market.

However, the market has nearly recovered from the shock with the current $710 billion loss, which is more significant. In effect, Hoskinson emphasized that the current crypto market has matured and can absorb volatility without severe damage. This signals a catalyst for a massive rally for 2025.

Industry leaders share bullish sentiment

Hoskinson’s bullish prediction aligns with those of other industry leaders, who believe that the energy level on the crypto industry will support bull markets. Brad Garlinghouse , Ripple CEO, sees the U.S. Congress as a notable ally and crypto-friendly, which could trigger growth.

Similarly, Changpeng Zhao, former Binance CEO, made a cryptic statement, referring to 2025 as a "send it" year . Many believe the catchy phrase signals optimism for the crypto industry.

Market observers are keenly watching events unfold to see how they align with the bullish forecasts of these industry giants.