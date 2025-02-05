Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for February 5

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 5/02/2025 - 15:55
    XRP Price Prediction for February 5
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market is neither bullish nor bearish today, according to CoinStats.

    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP declined by 2.85% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is falling after a false breakout of the local resistance of $2.5646. If sellers' pressure continues, one can expect a test of the local support support of $2.4702. 

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of the altcoin is neutral. The volume keeps going down, confirming the absence of buyers or sellers' energy. In this case, one should focus on the nearest area of $2.40. 

    If it breaks out, there is a chance to see a test of the $2.20 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of XRP has bounced back to the support level of $1.9669. If the weekly candle closes far from the mentioned mark, traders might witness a test of the $3 range.

    XRP is trading at $2.5141 at press time.

