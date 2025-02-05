Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Breaking: MicroStrategy Now Has New Name and Bitcoin Logo

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 5/02/2025 - 18:11
    Advertisement
    Breaking: MicroStrategy Now Has New Name and Bitcoin Logo
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has been officially renamed to "Strategy," according to a Wednesday announcement. 

    Advertisement

    The company, which was founded back in 1989, is known as the largest Bitcoin holder. It currently holds roughly $46 billion worth of Bitcoin. 

    Related
    MicroStrategy Stops Buying Bitcoin, Crypto Community Reacts
    Mon, 02/03/2025 - 15:50
    MicroStrategy Stops Buying Bitcoin, Crypto Community Reacts
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: MicroStrategy Now Has New Name and Bitcoin Logo
    Cardano Founder Predicts Crypto Bull Market After $710 Billion Liquidations
    Is Stellar (XLM) Reversal Incoming? New Pattern Painted
    Bitcoin Guru Saylor Stuns Community With 'Big Strategy Day' Message

    The new company's new logo now features the "B" letter to highlight its focus on the leading cryptocurrency. 

    Advertisement

    As reported by U.Today, co-founder Michael Saylor teased the big rebranding earlier today.

    The relatively obscure software firm, which imploded in 2000 after briefly thriving during the dotcom bubble, managed to put itself back on the map in 2020 by adopting its Bitcoin strategy. Saylor's big bet was vindicated last year when MicroStrategy briefly appeared among the top 100 biggest American companies. 

    However, its identity remained somehow puzzling given that business intelligence software remained its core business. 

    Related
    Michael Saylor Reveals His Only Birthday Wish As He Turns 60
    Tue, 02/04/2025 - 12:48
    Michael Saylor Reveals His Only Birthday Wish As He Turns 60
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    "Microstrategy has rebranded as just Strategy, and its website is so funny now, cause it's got all this Bitcoin aesthetics, but then the same old enterprise software buzzwords, and how it's used by companies like KFC and Hilton," Bloomberg's Joe Weisenthal said. 

    #Strategy News #Bitcoin News

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 5, 2025 - 16:18
    19,037 ETH Exits Coinbase to Brand New ETH Wallet, What's Going On?
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Feb 5, 2025 - 16:13
    Cardano Founder Predicts Crypto Bull Market After $710 Billion Liquidations
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    January Crypto Surge: New Listings on SimpleSwap
    Immerso and Everdome Partner to Drive Innovation in the Metaverse Through AI-Powered Experiences
    Whale Casino Launches "Lootboxes": a Thrilling New Way to Win Every Time!
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Breaking: MicroStrategy Now Has New Name and Bitcoin Logo
    19,037 ETH Exits Coinbase to Brand New ETH Wallet, What's Going On?
    Cardano Founder Predicts Crypto Bull Market After $710 Billion Liquidations
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD