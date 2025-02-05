Breaking: MicroStrategy Now Has New Name and Bitcoin Logo

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has been officially renamed to "Strategy," according to a Wednesday announcement.

The company, which was founded back in 1989, is known as the largest Bitcoin holder. It currently holds roughly $46 billion worth of Bitcoin.

The new company's new logo now features the "B" letter to highlight its focus on the leading cryptocurrency.

As reported by U.Today, co-founder Michael Saylor teased the big rebranding earlier today.

The relatively obscure software firm, which imploded in 2000 after briefly thriving during the dotcom bubble, managed to put itself back on the map in 2020 by adopting its Bitcoin strategy. Saylor's big bet was vindicated last year when MicroStrategy briefly appeared among the top 100 biggest American companies.

However, its identity remained somehow puzzling given that business intelligence software remained its core business.

"Microstrategy has rebranded as just Strategy, and its website is so funny now, cause it's got all this Bitcoin aesthetics, but then the same old enterprise software buzzwords, and how it's used by companies like KFC and Hilton," Bloomberg's Joe Weisenthal said.