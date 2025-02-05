Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for February 5

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market remains mainly bearish today, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SOL/USD

The rate of Solana (SOL) has fallen by 3.31% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is rising after the false breakout of the local support of $203.54. If the growth continues, one can expect a test of the resistance level by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, none of the sides is dominating.

The volume is low, which means the ongoing sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely scenario by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. However, if the weekly bar closes below the vital zone of $200, traders may witness a correction to the support of $157.82 shortly.

SOL is trading at $204.36 at press time.