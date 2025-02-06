Advertisement
    Michael Saylor's Strategy Saw Biggest Bitcoin Holdings Surge in Q4, 2024: Report

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 6/02/2025 - 7:56
    Michael Saylor, cofounder of MicroStrategy and its executive chairman, has announced that the company released its quarterly financial results report. The company’s most profitable business has been based on holding Bitcoin over the past four years.

    Now, Saylor has rebranded MicroStrategy to just Strategy, with a Bitcoin logo added to it.

    Saylor turns his company into BTC-focused Strategy

    On Feb. 5, Saylor first issued an enigmatic tweet, saying “₿ig Strategy Day,” which left the Bitcoin community guessing what Saylor and his team were up to. In the tweet that followed, Saylor clarified what he meant.

    He announced that the “Micro” was no longer necessary, so the company was now dubbed Strategy, with the ₿ signifying Bitcoin next to the title on the logo. The new company has a new website and an account on the X social media network. That news sent ripples throughout the global crypto community.

    In Q4, 2024, MicroStrategy saw largest quarterly Bitcoin inflow

    In the report, Strategy calls itself “the world's first and largest Bitcoin Treasury Company,” which has adopted Bitcoin as its primary digital asset.

    It reported that the last quarter of 2024 was the quarter when the company saw the largest Bitcoin inflows since the strategy of BTC buying was adopted in August 2020. The report reminded the audience that starting in October, Strategy issued and then sold 42,308,443 shares of its class A common stock in order to raise funds and use the proceeds for buying extra Bitcoin.

    It managed to raise $15.1 billion between October and December 2024. Between January and February, Strategy sold another 6,487,654 class A common stock, raising an additional $2.4 billion.

    Besides, in November 2024, the company emitted $3.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2029, and also used the proceeds to acquire more Bitcoin. Overall, since the end of 2024, the company has accumulated 218,887 Bitcoins for $20.5 billion. In Q1, 2025, the company has extended this momentum and has raised $584 million through launching the inaugural STRK convertible preferred offering for both institutional and retail investors.

    For the full year of 2024, Strategy’s Bitcoin yield totaled 74.3%. Last week was the only week over the past few months that Strategy did not sell any class A common stock to raise more funds.

