Bitcoin (BTC) Just Another Bubble: IFF Economist

Wed, 03/15/2023 - 07:56
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Robin Brooks, economist at Institute of International Finance, has labeled Bitcoin as 'just another bubble asset' in tweet posted on March 14
Bitcoin (BTC) Just Another Bubble: IFF Economist
Cover image via trello.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Robin Brooks, an economist at the Institute of International Finance (IFF), has suggested that digital asset Bitcoin is "just another bubble asset."

In a tweet posted on March 14, Brooks stated that Bitcoin has "zero store of value function," "zero diversification benefit," and "zero yields" and that it "blows up" when the Federal Reserve gets serious about hiking interest rates.

Brooks' tweet comes at a time when Bitcoin recently crossed the highly coveted $26,000 mark, reaching a year-to-date high and sending crypto bulls into a frenzy.

However, his comments suggest that Bitcoin's recent price spike is not reflective of its true value or potential.

Related
Shiba Inu Metaverse Advisor Meets Paramount Futurist, Here's Why It May Be Important
Fellow economist Tim Kehoe commented on Brooks' tweet about Bitcoin being a bubble asset. Kehoe agrees with Brooks that low interest rates can promote investment in assets with high risks, such as the flagship cryptocurrency. This is why he is thinking about asset bubbles in overlapping models with zero interest rates or their growth equivalents.

That said, he wants to further explore the link between low interest rates and investment in high-risk assets by collecting more data.

Bitcoin's viability as a stand-alone asset class has long been a highly controversial topic in the world of finance.

Crypto advocates see the flagship cryptocurrency as a legitimate investment and store of value. However, its naysayers argue that it is a speculative bubble that will inevitably burst.

Brooks' recent comments, as expected, ruffled the feathers of many cryptocurrency enthusiasts who were quick to dismiss his criticism in the comments.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Advocates for Ditching Banks Amid Ongoing Crisis
03/15/2023 - 06:09
Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Advocates for Ditching Banks Amid Ongoing Crisis
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Explains Why Bitcoin (BTC) Is Paring Gains
03/14/2023 - 20:54
Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Explains Why Bitcoin (BTC) Is Paring Gains
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Major British Bank Limiting Customer Crypto Payments
03/14/2023 - 18:48
Major British Bank Limiting Customer Crypto Payments
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya