Original article based on tweet

Binance Transfers Approx 3,500,000 BNB While Binance Coin Rises 15%

Latest Cryptocurrency News
Sat, 09/12/2020 - 09:45
Something titleSomething title
Yuri Molchan
Whale Alert has reported that Binance exchange had transferred 3,550,000 BNB to an anonymous cryptocurrency wallet, while BNB has surged over 15 percent
Binance Transfers Approx 3,500,000 BNB While Binance Coin Rises 15%
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

According to the data shared by Whale Alert, the crypto trading giant Binance has made five mammoth-sized transactions which carried a total of 3,550,000 mln BNB to an address with an unregistered owner.

Meanwhile, BNB keeps growing, having added 15.66 percent by now, from almost 12 percent earlier today.

Binance wires $69,040,100 in BNB

Crypto exchange with the biggest trading volumes and an aggressive expansion program, Binance, has transferred 5,350,000 BNB to an anonymous wallet.

Three transactions carried 1 mln BNB each, one was worth 350,000 BNB and the fifth one carried 200,000 BNB.

All the funds went from Binance’s address bnb1jxfh2g85q3v0tdq56fnevx6xcxtcnhtsmcu64m to an anon address bnb1akey87kt0r8y3fmhu2l8eyzdjvt9ptl5cppz0v.

BNB
Image via Twitter

In the comment thread, users have offered a few explanations as to the destinations of those gargantuan transfers.

They believe the BNB has been moved either to the BurgerSwap exchange (launched on Binance Smart Chain two days ago) or to a different blockchain.

Related Tether Recovers 1,000,000 USDT for User Who Sent It to Wrong DeFi Address, Here’s What Happened
Related
Tether Recovers 1,000,000 USDT for User Who Sent It to Wrong DeFi Address, Here’s What Happened

BNB surges almost 16 percent

CoinMarketCap site has provided a chart, showing that Binance Coin has seen a major rise of slightly over fifteen percent over the past twenty-four hours.

BNB is now changing hands at $27.54.

BNB
Image via CoinMarketCap

Binance Smart Chain could be “a drop-in replacement for Ethereum”

Binance has been actively expanding in the sphere of DeFi recently and offering a mix of DeFi and CeFi products.

Besides, it has launched the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) platform fully compatible with Ethereum and EVM, encouraging a seamless transfer of dapps from ETH (with its extremely high fees) to BSC.

Former Monero lead dev Riccardo Spagni has recently called BSC a “drop-in replacement for Ethereum”.

#Binance News#Binance Coin News
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Anthony Pompliano's "Very Legacy" Venture Fund Criticized for Not Accepting Crypto Anthony Pompliano's "Very Legacy" Venture Fund Criticized for Not Accepting Crypto
Latest Cryptocurrency News
22 hours ago

Anthony Pompliano's "Very Legacy" Venture Fund Criticized for Not Accepting Crypto

Alex Dovbnya
Crypto Exchanges Recorded Nearly $1 Bln Worth of Spot Volumes in August. Check Out the Leaders Crypto Exchanges Recorded Nearly $1 Bln Worth of Spot Volumes in August. Check Out the Leaders
Latest Cryptocurrency News
4 days ago

Crypto Exchanges Recorded Nearly $1 Bln Worth of Spot Volumes in August. Check Out the Leaders

Alex Dovbnya
SOL Rockets 40 Percent as Tether Launches on Solana Blockchain SOL Rockets 40 Percent as Tether Launches on Solana Blockchain
Latest Cryptocurrency News
2 days ago

SOL Rockets 40 Percent as Tether Launches on Solana Blockchain

Alex Dovbnya