    Binance Pulls out Reserve Assets Amid Crypto Market Crash?

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Is Binance really making large transfers?
    Thu, 18/04/2024 - 11:12
    Binance Pulls out Reserve Assets Amid Crypto Market Crash?
    As the crypto markets take a nosedive, Binance has taken a step to secure its users’ assets. Binance transferred a significant amount of Bitcoin — 16,276 BTC, worth approximately $1,010,975,540 — from one unknown wallet to another. Reportedly, this wallet is associated with Binance's Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU), an emergency insurance fund set up to protect the platform's user funds.

    The SAFU originated in July 2018, when Binance began dedicating a slice of trading fees to build a financial bulwark against potential crises. As of the end of January 2022, SAFU was valued at a staggering U.S. $1 billion. The value of such a fund can be volatile, and Binance has announced the conversion of these assets to USDC — a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar — to likely mitigate risk. 

    BNB Chart
    Binance/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The concept of SAFU became popular when Changpeng Zhao (CZ), Binance’s former CEO, reassured users during a period of unscheduled maintenance with a tweet that simply read, "Funds are safe." The phrase became a comforting mantra in the crypto community, eventually turning into the viral meme "Funds are SAFU."

    Binance's coin

    Turning to Binance Coin's (BNB) chart, we see a market battling uncertainty. With the recent downturn, BNB has faced resistance at $560. In case of a market sentiment shift and recovery, overcoming this level would be key for Binance Coin to regain its momentum.  

    In terms of growth scenarios, if Binance Coin manages to stabilize post-crash, we might see it challenging the resistance levels again. For now, however, the market appears to be on the defensive side, and Binance's decision to safeguard assets in USDC could be tied to a negative market forecast. 

    #Binance
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Bitcoin to Surpass $300,000 in 2025: Plan B Analyst
    $1 Billion in Bitcoin Appears in Mysterious Exchange Move Right Before Halving
