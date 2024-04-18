Advertisement
    Scam Alert: Cardano Founder Reveals Interaction With Fake 'Anatoly'

    Godfrey Benjamin
    Between Charles Hoskinson and fake 'Anatoly,' here's how to deal with scammers
    Thu, 18/04/2024 - 10:04
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson has busted the schemes of a fraudster who tried to impersonate Solana Founder Anatoly Yakovenko. Taking to his official X account, Charles Hoskinson shared a recorded chat trail detailing how he interacted with "Anatoly," who asked him to visit a website to claim some tokens.

    The conversation started when the fake Anatoly poked Hoskinson, asking if he had claimed the 20% reward on his TrueUSD balance in his wallet. Rather than block the scammer directly, the Cardano founder played along, asking him what steps he needed to take to claim the said rewards.

    The fake Anatoly then asked him to visit a website that is a scam to click on "Claim Reflections" and to follow the subsequent instructions. Things took a new and interesting turn when Hoskinson began to query the scammer as to why he could not claim the rewards directly from his wallet. The conversation showed how scammers are not as smart as they typically think, as his responses to Hoskinson’s probe showed why the whole offer was a scam.

    One intriguing aspect of this fake Anatoly was that the account used for the chat was verified, adding a seeming layer of legitimacy to the impersonated identity.

    Crypto scam and awareness campaign

    There is growing concern about scams in the crypto ecosystem. The emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) tools has notably complicated the whole fraud game. Deepfake videos impersonating top crypto personalities like Hoskinson himself and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse often proliferate in the broader industry.

    There have been vocal campaigns against crypto scams as entities like Ripple Labs Inc. try to educate their communities on the antics of the scammers. The video shared by Hoskinson is another subtle way to educate his followers, as most interactions with scammers typically take the same format, where the right probing questions can expose the true intent of the fraudsters.

    About the author
    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

