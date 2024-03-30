Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Secures Serious Breakthrough, Dogelon (ELON) Rallies 22% After Vitalik Buterin's Post, Is Solana (SOL) in Trouble?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    After blog post from Vitalik Buterin, we saw massive surge of buying power
    Sat, 30/03/2024 - 0:30
    Binance Coin (BNB) Secures Serious Breakthrough, Dogelon (ELON) Rallies 22% After Vitalik Buterin's Post, Is Solana (SOL) in Trouble?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Binance Coin stands out with a notable surge, breaking through the crucial resistance level at $584. This breach represents a significant bullish signal for the asset, which could usher in further growth.

    A close analysis of Binance Coin's recent performance reveals that after hovering below the $584 mark, BNB has displayed considerable strength by not only reaching but also surpassing this threshold.

    This movement is particularly impressive given the current crypto landscape, which is not witnessing a wide range of assets rallying. The successful breach above this level suggests strong confidence from traders and investors in BNB's potential.

    SHIBUSDT
    Shiba Inu/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Looking at the chart, BNB's price has established firm support at $536.2, a level that has been tested and held strong during the last pullbacks. This support level acts as a potential reversal, enabling BNB to gather the necessary momentum to break through resistance levels.

    On the upside, after the $584 breakthrough, the next notable resistance lies near the $617.2 mark, which BNB is testing at the moment. If BNB can close above this level, it could set the stage for a push toward the next resistance at around $640.

    Vitalik Buterin pushes Dogelon

    Dogelon Mars has become the latest to experience a sharp upswing. The token's value surged by 22%, most likely influenced by a post from Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin.

    Examining the chart, ELON's price leaped from a support level at approximately $0.000002055, racing past resistance at $0.000002276 and consolidating above it. This upward trajectory follows a period of consolidation, with the price bouncing between the aforementioned support and resistance levels.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Whales Send 1.4 Trillion SHIB Tokens to Major Exchange

    Currently, the asset has settled around $0.000003678, just a shade below the day's high. Moving forward, should ELON maintain this bullish momentum, the next resistance point to watch is at $0.000004200.

    A successful close above this level might open the doors for further gains, potentially establishing new highs for the token. On the flip side, should the rally lose steam, the asset could fall back to test the newfound support at $0.000002765.

    Solana forms symmetrical triangle

    Solana has recently formed a symmetrical triangle, a pattern suggesting a period of consolidation before a potential breakout and a volatility surge. However, the expected breakout has not materialized as anticipated, prompting questions about SOL's immediate future.

    A symmetrical triangle typically contains a directional bias dependent upon the preceding trend. For SOL, the trend was upward before entering this consolidation phase.

    Technically, this would usually point to a continuation pattern, but the market has not witnessed a definitive move yet. This could signal uncertainty or a lack of conviction among buyers and sellers, leaving SOL's next move somewhat vague.

    Related
    'Black Swan' Author Nassim Taleb Reveals Own Sam Bankman-Fried Verdict

    At present, Solana's price hovers around $186.54, sitting just below the triangle's upper trendline. If you are waiting for a breakthrough, a close above or at $190 would most likely hint at the bullish development of the pattern. Such a move would need to be supported by rising trade volumes to validate the breakout.

    The chart shows substantial support at $141.63, a level SOL has not tested since the beginning of its consolidation. In case of the lower border breakthrough, this support level might come into play, offering a potential rebound zone.

    Solana might start moving either way. Symmetrical triangles are notorious for their neutrality, and the asset’s next direction is often determined by external catalysts or broader market sentiment.

    #Solana #BNB #Dogelon
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Did Ripple Just Have Settlement Talks with SEC?
    2024/03/30 00:32
    Did Ripple Just Have Settlement Talks with SEC?
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Bitcoin About to Have Its Most Impactful Halving, Bitwise CEO Says
    2024/03/30 00:32
    Bitcoin About to Have Its Most Impactful Halving, Bitwise CEO Says
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 29
    2024/03/30 00:32
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 29
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockhain Sophon Secures $10M in Funding from Renowned Investors While Shrouded in Mystery
    IdeaSoft To Launch an Innovative Perpetual DEX on INTMAX’s Open-source L2 Plasma Next
    Discover the MILE (Milestonebased) Listing on XT.COM
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Coin (BNB) Secures Serious Breakthrough, Dogelon (ELON) Rallies 22% After Vitalik Buterin's Post, Is Solana (SOL) in Trouble?
    Did Ripple Just Have Settlement Talks with SEC?
    Bitcoin About to Have Its Most Impactful Halving, Bitwise CEO Says
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD