Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 28

Bears have failed to hold the initaitive, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by 1.42% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of the main altcoin is looking bullish as it is trying to break the local resistance of $3,591. If the daily bar closes above that mark, the growth may continue to the $3,650 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the candle closure in terms of the level of $3,677. If the rise continues to it, there is a high chance to see a breakout, followed by a blast to $3,800 soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions as a few days remain until the bar's closure. Thus, the rate is far from key levels, which means that none of the sides is ready for a sharp move.

All in all, ongoing consolidation in the area of $3,400-$3,800 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

Ethereum is trading at $3,595 at press time.