    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 28

    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long may rise of Ethereum (ETH) last?
    Thu, 28/03/2024 - 15:46
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 28
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bears have failed to hold the initaitive, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by 1.42% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the price of the main altcoin is looking bullish as it is trying to break the local resistance of $3,591. If the daily bar closes above that mark, the growth may continue to the $3,650 zone.

    On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the candle closure in terms of the level of $3,677. If the rise continues to it, there is a high chance to see a breakout, followed by a blast to $3,800 soon.

    From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions as a few days remain until the bar's closure. Thus, the rate is far from key levels, which means that none of the sides is ready for a sharp move. 

    All in all, ongoing consolidation in the area of $3,400-$3,800 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,595 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

