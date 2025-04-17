DOGE Team Likens Bitcoin to 'Hungry, Hungry Hippos', Opposing Saylor’s BTC Vision

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recently published post on the X social media network, the Dogecoin team opposed the recent tweet by Michael Saylor in which he shared his Bitcoin vision, comparing BTC to chess.

The DOGE team seems to believe that Bitcoin is far from being similar to chess but rather looks like another popular game.

"Bitcoin is hungry hungry hippos," Dogecoin team says

The Dogecoin account’s X post is a response to yesterday’s Michael Saylor’s bullish Bitcoin statement amid the BTC market uncertainty. On Wednesday, he published an AI-generated image of himself sitting at a chess board with chess pieces on it. The caption he gave to the image was short and concise: “Bitcoin is chess,” as if Saylor stated that he sees Bitcoin as a strategic and complex asset, handling which requires a lot of intelligence and patience.

The DOGE team, however, seems to disagree with the vocal Bitcoin evangelist on this definition and believes that Bitcoin can be described using a totally opposite game – “Hungry, hungry hippos.” It is popular with children, suggesting that the Bitcoin market and trading are driven by frenzies and not so much by strategic thinking as Saylor implies in his tweet.

This week, the world’s flagship cryptocurrency has shown volatile behavior. On Tuesday, it dropped 3.23%, then is surged by 2.34% and dropped again on Jerome Powell’s statement. However, neither price decline went lower than $83,170. Currently, Bitcoin is changing hands at $83,486 after a less-than-2% recovery.

Dogecoin and Twitter – 2-year "anniversary"

This April, it has been two years since the iconic meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin became the mascot of Twitter thanks to Elon Musk’s love for DOGE.

During the first week of April 2023, Twitter users were taken by surprise when they saw the Dogecoin logo instead of the traditional blue bird that had been the Twitter logo since its foundation, though the image of that bird undergone various transformations.

The Dogecoin community decided that Elon Musk was finally integrating DOGE on Twitter for tipping or perhaps even payments. The meme coin’s price surged by roughly 30%. However, that did not go any further and a week later the blue bird was back, replacing Kabosu. After that, Twitter rebranded as X and the blue bird was gone for good replaced by the logo with the X letter.