    'Black Swan' Author Nassim Taleb Reveals Own Sam Bankman-Fried Verdict

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Nassim Taleb makes thought-provoking take on sentencing of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
    Fri, 29/03/2024 - 11:55
    'Black Swan' Author Nassim Taleb Reveals Own Sam Bankman-Fried Verdict
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Renowned author and financial expert Nassim Taleb has sparked widespread interest and debate with his recent commentary on the verdict handed down to Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX.

    Taleb, best known for his bestselling book "Black Swan," took to social media to share his thoughts on Bankman-Fried's 25-year prison sentence for fraud.

    Taleb's remarks, made in response to a statement by Bankman-Fried expressing remorse for his actions, suggest a deep skepticism regarding the sincerity of the convicted businessman's repentance. Without directly addressing the specifics of the case, Taleb's comment implies a concern that Bankman-Fried may be more focused on his own situation than on the victims of his fraudulent activities.

    The trial, which concluded in November 2023 with Bankman-Fried being found guilty on all seven counts, revealed a staggering sum of $8 billion fraudulently obtained from FTX customers. Despite the evidence presented by prosecutors, Bankman-Fried maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings.

    Collapse of FTX

    FTX, once valued at $32 billion and ranked as the fourth-largest crypto exchange globally, faced significant financial turmoil following investigative reports exposing its precarious financial state. The revelation triggered a mass exodus of investors, ultimately leading to the exchange's collapse and declaration of bankruptcy.

    Bankman-Fried's legal troubles began in December 2022 when he was detained in the Bahamas at the request of the United States. Initially released on a staggering $250 million bail, his subsequent return to custody followed accusations of witness tampering, culminating in yesterday's sentencing.

    #FTX #Sam Bankman-Fried #Nassim Nicholas Taleb
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

