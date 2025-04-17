SHIB's Shytoshi Kusama Returns With Hot Message After Long Silence

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

The enigmatic Shiba Inu lead known to the community under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama has returned after yet another long, almost three-week absence.

The pseudonymous SHIB marketing expert Lucie shared a screenshot of Kusama’s Telegram post addressed to the SHIB team and the community.

"Let's go back to it," Shytoshi says

Lucie took to social media to share with the SHIB community a fresh message published by Shytoshi Kusama on his Telegram channel. Kusama published a call to action: “Next week let’s go back to it can we?”

Advertisement

It sounds as if the SHIB leader has been away or on holiday, and now he is eager to get back to hard work and continue to expand the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Kusama also published a post on his X account, sharing a link to a podcast he hosted. In that episode of “Shy Speaks SHIB,” Kusama and his guest discussed the Karma reputation system integrated into the testnet Puppynet at the start of April.

Karma is a mechanism that was created for tracking and then rewarding user engagement within the SHIB ecosystem, and particularly on layer-2 solution Shibarium itself. Karma gives each SHIB user a “reputation score” based on their activities on Shibarium. Various activities include SHIB coin burns, purchasing virtual land in the SHIB metaverse using SHIB tokens adding liquidity to the network.

This week, the top developer of the SHIB ecosystem and Shytoshi’s right hand, Kaal Dhairya, likened Karma to an “XP system” in games, where players earn points of experience for completing certain actions: “Karma works like an XP system—just like in gaming.”

Karma works like an XP system—just like in gaming. As mentioned in the podcast, it’ll be used across our ecosystem and, combined with Reputation and Aura, will help foster trust. Keep in mind, though, that Karma scores and levels are in BETA and may still change. https://t.co/CQXBXVVIRP — Kaal (@kaaldhairya) April 14, 2025

He once again reminded the SHIB community that the Karma system is still running only on the testnet, therefore, it may be adjusted or see major changes added to it: “Karma scores and levels are in BETA and may still change.”

SHIB burns crash despite market recovery

Meanwhile, an important metric of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, the SHIB burn rate, is in free fall deep in the red zone. As of press time, it shows minus 97.95%, with 1,705,330 SHIB meme coins burned, i.e., transferred out of the circulating supply and locked in unspendable wallets.

This is totally opposite to Wednesday, when 60,456,635 SHIB were burned in a single transfer.