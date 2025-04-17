Advertisement
    13.7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Activation: What to Expect

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 17/04/2025 - 13:16
    Shiba Inu slowly reaching level of price retrace
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Technical and on-chain data indicate that Shiba Inu is about to enter a critical phase, which could see a spike in volatility. The next significant move of the token may be greatly influenced by the astounding 13.7 trillion SHIB tokens that are on the verge of activation currently sitting at or slightly below the break-even level of $0.000012.

    SHIB continues to be in a protracted downward trend from a price action standpoint, regularly rejecting important exponential moving averages. The 50 EMA, which has been a dynamic resistance level since early February, is currently where it is having difficulty. Any short-term rallies are probably going to be violently rejected until SHIB breaks this ceiling. The volume profile does not show any signs of a bullish breakout.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The daily volume is still flat and comparatively low, which may indicate a lack of institutional or retail enthusiasm. An indecisive mood is further reinforced by the RSI hovering around neutral territory. On-chain data, however, provides a somewhat more complex picture. On the In/Out of the Money Around Price chart, a crucial group of addresses — approximately 21.9K with a total of 12.57 trillion SHIB at $0.000012 — is displayed.

    Due to strong sell-side pressure, these holders are at the money, which means they could sell right away if SHIB rises even a little. Crucially Break Even Price metrics show that approximately 398,000 addresses, which hold close to 676 trillion SHIB, remain underwater. Since more than 83% of holders are Out of the Money, a sharp increase above $0.000012 may trigger widespread profit-taking or depending on the direction of deeper capitulation.

    SHIB needs to break above the $0.000012-$0.000013 zone with significant volume in order to see long-term upward momentum. If not, price rejection might drive it back to the support level of $0.00001050 or even lower. The 13.7 trillion SHIB, which is at break-even, is essentially a loaded spring. In the upcoming days, market conviction will determine whether it leads to a breakout or a breakdown.

    #Shiba Inu
