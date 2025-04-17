Advertisement
    Binance's CZ Issues 'Scary' AI Warning

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 17/04/2025 - 10:08
    Binance's CZ says that AI has perfectly copied his voice
    Binance's CZ Issues 'Scary' AI Warning
    Changpeng Zhao, the former chief executive officer of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, has taken to the X social media network to share a "scary" AI warning. 

    According to Zhao, he recently stumbled upon a video generated with the help of the groundbreaking technology that perfectly mimics his voice to the point where he could not tell the difference himself. 

    The Binance executive has shared a snippet of an AI-generated video that seemingly shows him speaking Mandarin. 

    Amid the Cambrian explosion of AI-powered tools, voice cloning has become extremely advanced, with names such as ElevenLabs and Resemble.ai. 

    The impressive technology is also a cause for alarm due to potential misuses (such as disinformation and impersonation scams).

    Earlier, U.Today reported that a new XRP scam copying the voice of Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse emerged on social media. 

    That said, some tools are being developed for detecting AI-generated voices. 

