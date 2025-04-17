Binance's CZ Issues 'Scary' AI Warning

Changpeng Zhao, the former chief executive officer of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, has taken to the X social media network to share a "scary" AI warning.
According to Zhao, he recently stumbled upon a video generated with the help of the groundbreaking technology that perfectly mimics his voice to the point where he could not tell the difference himself.
The Binance executive has shared a snippet of an AI-generated video that seemingly shows him speaking Mandarin.
Amid the Cambrian explosion of AI-powered tools, voice cloning has become extremely advanced, with names such as ElevenLabs and Resemble.ai.
The impressive technology is also a cause for alarm due to potential misuses (such as disinformation and impersonation scams).
Earlier, U.Today reported that a new XRP scam copying the voice of Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse emerged on social media.
That said, some tools are being developed for detecting AI-generated voices.