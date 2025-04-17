Binance's CZ Issues 'Scary' AI Warning

Changpeng Zhao, the former chief executive officer of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, has taken to the X social media network to share a "scary" AI warning.

Advertisement

According to Zhao, he recently stumbled upon a video generated with the help of the groundbreaking technology that perfectly mimics his voice to the point where he could not tell the difference himself.

This is a snippet of the 5-minute AI video. pic.twitter.com/TdjfkZVS2t — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) April 17, 2025

The Binance executive has shared a snippet of an AI-generated video that seemingly shows him speaking Mandarin.

Advertisement

Amid the Cambrian explosion of AI-powered tools, voice cloning has become extremely advanced, with names such as ElevenLabs and Resemble.ai.

The impressive technology is also a cause for alarm due to potential misuses (such as disinformation and impersonation scams).

Earlier, U.Today reported that a new XRP scam copying the voice of Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse emerged on social media.