    Major Reminder of “SHIB Breaking Binance” Sent by Dev Team to Shiba Inu Army

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    The SHIB team has reminded the SHIB army about an important moment for SHIB when it managed to “break Binance”
    Fri, 29/03/2024 - 11:11
    The official Shiba Inu account on the X social media network (known as Twitter in the not so distant past) has issued a post to celebrate an important victory of SHIB on the Binance exchange in the time when it was still run by its founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ).

    The post referred to it as “SHIB army broke Binance”.

    SHIB "breaking" Binance during listing

    The SHIB account quoted CZ’s tweet dated by May 10, 2021, where the Binance CEO at that moment spoke about “certain concerns about SHIB listing.” CZ shared that a large number of users demanded the platform to finally list the meme cryptocurrency and as a result Binance even “ran out of ETH deposit addresses due to SHIB” on that day.

    Changpeng Zhao emphasized that such a thing had never happened before on Binance for any ERC-20 coin. Still, he clarified that he was making an endorsement for SHIB, warning the Binance community that this coin is of a high risk and therefore that tweet of his was “NFA” – not financial advice.

    That Binance listing played an important role in raising SHIB’s popularity and price. On May 12, 2021, the second largest meme coin made a mind-blowing price surge, soaring to the $0.00003043. Besides, in May that year Vitalik Buterin made a tremendous SHIB burn, sending a great part of the half quadrillion SHIB chunk received from Ryoshi to an unspendable blockchain address. The Etherum cofounder sent the rest to an Indian charity that helped the country fight the aftermath of the pandemic.

    In a recent tweet, Vitalik Buterin highlighted that case, stating that he gave away all that SHIB, expecting this meme coin to crash in a few days. He admitted that he had deeply underestimated the potential of the Shiba Inu meme coin.

    Related
    Shytoshi Kusama Responds to Vitalik Buterin’s SHIB Post

    Millions of SHIB go up in flames

    According to the data shared by the Shibburn platform that tracks down SHIB burn transactions, an impressive amount of these meme coins has been scorched over the past 24 hours. A total of 54,627,171 SHIB was burned, however, the burn rate rise was merely 7%.

    As reported by U.Today, on Thursday, the SHIB burn rate demonstrated a staggering rise of almost 1,210%.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
