Billionaire Novogratz's Firm Exploring Mass Layoffs

Tue, 11/01/2022 - 16:12
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Mike Novogratz's firm is preparing to cut 20% of staff
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Galaxy Digital, a global crypto-focused financial services firm, is planning to lay off roughly 20% of its staff, according to a Tuesday report by Bloomberg. 

The company’s shares have tumbled more than 70% this year, mirroring the extremely underwhelming performance of the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, is down 70.40% from its record high. 

Earlier this year, Novogratz came under fire for promoting the Terra project, which imploded back in May. 

Such layoffs wouldn’t be new for the company. In early 2020, Galaxy Digital cut its workforce by 15%. However, the company managed to rebound in 2021 thanks to soaring cryptocurrency prices. It remains unclear what exact percentage of employees Galaxy Digital is planning to lay off this time around.       

Novogratz’s personal net worth reportedly swelled to a whopping $8.5 billion at the peak of the bull market in late 2021. 

Despite the severe price correction, Novogratz remains bullish on cryptocurrencies in the long term. Earlier this year, he predicted that the Bitcoin price could end up reaching the $500,000 price tag a few years from now. 

However, Novogratz doesn’t see cryptocurrencies staging a recovery as long as the U.S. Federal Reserve doesn’t pivot to a more accommodative monetary policy. 

Plenty of other high-profile cryptocurrency companies, such as Coinbase and Gemini, were forced to announce mass lay-offs earlier this year due to declining crypto prices.       

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

