Boris Johnson Becomes Keynote Speaker of Blockchain Conference in Singapore

Former British PM will hold keynote speech at International Symposium on Blockchain Advancements in Singapore on Dec. 2

The former prime minister of the United Kingdom, former foreign secretary and former mayor of London is going to hold a keynote speech at a major blockchain event in Singapore.

Boris Johnson, Dick Cheney become keynote speakers at December 2022 ISBA event

According to the official announcement shared by ParallelChain Lab, an organizer of the International Symposium on Blockchain Advancements (ISBA) conference, Boris Johnson will be its keynote speaker for the year 2022.

ParallelChain Lab is delighted to announce that Boris Johnson, former Prime Minister of United Kingdom, is joining us at ISBA2022 as Featured Keynote Speaker!



This December is a truly pivotal time for the blockchain community.



Read the press release:

Also, the Hon. Dick Cheney, 46th vice president of the United States, will join the event as another keynote speaker. The conference is set to kick off on Dec. 2, 2022, in Singapore, one of the most crucial and vibrant blockchain hubs globally.

Commenting on the announcement, the organizers highlighted that Mr. Johnson is an important leader of innovation in the global and regional contexts:

Mr Johnson is globally renowned for his passionate leadership on education, technology and infrastructure. His policies are designed to drive investment, creativity and allow innovation to flourish in the UK and around the world.

Also, ISBA organizers announced that the conference will be attended by representatives of Coinbase, ETH Zurich, Dell, CBS, Altara Ventures, Insignia Ventures and so on.

ParallelChain Lab's ISBA invites Web3 enthusiasts to open discussion

The International Symposium on Blockchain Advancements is a top-tier blockchain initiative backed by ParallelChain Lab Web3 development studio.

With no political or financial infleunce, the conference is designed to provide a platform for open dialogue among enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, investors, visionaries and cryptocurrency users.

As covered by U.Today previously, ParallelChain released one of the first cryptocurrency wallets with biometric identification of clients.