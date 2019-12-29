Back
Get the latest news, Price Analysis and insights
Sign up for crypto-trading tips & hints:
All crypto news for
Sign up for crypto digest

Billionaire Bitcoin Critic Mark Cuban Picks Up Support From Roger Ver

0
📰 News
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Roger Ver and Mark Cuban are on the same page when in comes to calling out Bitcoin's flaws

Cover image via u.today
Contents

“Bitcoin Jesus” Roger Ver has just voiced his support for billionaire Mark Cuban who has been engaging in a passionate debate with the crypto community for the past few weeks.

Ver says that Bitcoin proponents should listen to the "real businessman" instead of arguing with him while opining that BTC needs to solve real problems. 

Must Read
Bitcoin Is Less Useful Than Gold, Says Billionaire Mark Cuban - READ MORE

Keep it simple 

In his latest tweet, Cuban argued that Bitcoiners didn't have to come up with complex arguments to sway him to their side. Instead, they need to simplify it in order to make crypto more appealing to the mainstream.  

Two weeks ago, the billionaire entrepreneur claimed that he didn't oppose to Bitcoin as such. His issue with the top cryptocurrency is that it lacks consumers. Hence, he urged militant Bitcoin proponents to convince their neighbors about the advantages of the first decentralized cryptocurrency. 

Must Read
Bitcoin Price Isn't Going to $20,000 or $100,000. Tether Isn't Going to Pump Anymore: Craig Wright - READ MORE

A convenient narrative

Cuban's criticism plays right into the hands of Bitcoin's prodigal son Roger Ver. After becoming one of the earliest adopters of BTC and making a fortune with it, Ver became of its most fervent critics due to its scalability issues that prevent real-world adoption. 

Ver now promotes the big-block Bitcoin Cash fork that split from the chain in November 2017. As reported by U.Today, he predicted could see a 1,000-fold increase in value while tweeting that the BTC price is unlikely to pump after the upcoming halving

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!
#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Bitcoin Cash News #Cryptocurrency Adoption #Roger Ver

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website
Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: Possibility for Bulls to Hold Price at $7,500 Mark?

0
📈 Price Predictions
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Denys Serhiichuk
    📈 Price Predictions

    Is there any chance of a bull run as a short-term scenario?

Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The last Sunday of 2019 is about to finish with an upswing for Bitcoin (BTC). Since last week, Bitcoin's growth has been up by more than 2%, the largest rate bump for the big 3 cryptocurrencies (compared to Ethereum (ETH), and XRP (XRP)).

Top 10 coins by Coinstats
Top 10 coins by Coinstats

However, the altcoins have increased much more in value against the relatively low rise of Bitcoin. This has respectively influenced BTC's dominance rate, which has been slightly reduced and is currently sitting at 68.2%.

The dominance rate of Bitcoin
The dominance rate of Bitcoin

Below is the relevant information and data for BTC at press time:

  • Name: Bitcoin

  • Ticker: BTC

  • Market Cap: $133,932,519,002

  • Price: $7,387.80

  • Volume (24H): $21,098,063,988

  • Change (24H): 0.78%

BTC/USD: Trying to Finish the Year Bullish

Bitcoin followed our recent price scenario and achieved the $7,300 mark rather easily. Now the bulls are on the way to conquer the $7,600 mark.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Looking at the 4H chart, the bullish scenario prevails. However, buyers need to pay attention to the $7,450 resistance zone, which serves as an obstacle as it has many times before. 

Must Read
Bitcoin Price Charts Indicate Strong Buying on Dips as Community Feels BTC Hopium - READ MORE

At the moment, Bitcoin has all the chances to maintain its price above the aforementioned mark through the end of the current year. This is confirmed by the fact that the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) is still looking upwards, meaning that a short-term bullish trend is going currently proceeding.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Looking at the daily chart, the situation is an exact opposite. In order to break out of the descending channel, the bulls need to reach the $7,570 level. They might achieve it; however, the trading volume index suggests that BTC is unlikely to hold as there is still not enough pressure from buyers. In this regard, we may still see Bitcoin below $7,000 in January 2020.

At press time, Bitcoin is trading at $7,342.

The fastest way to get crypto news is to follow our Twitter. You won’t miss a thing! Subscribe.
#Bitcoin Price Prediction

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

wislon borne on Sun, 12/29/2019 - 19:29

wislon borne Sun, 12/29/2019 - 19:29 One wouldn't really think much of this, all I really wanted to do was invest and be part of it but the way I was misled by this brokers was terrible, to easily take money from all in the name of investment and when I wanted to make withdrawals every single attempt was fruitless with constant hassle to invest more I really can't say more than I have already said. I would really consider myself to be one of the very few lucky ones as I was able to have my funds recovered from this scam Binary option brokers, although it was through unethical means as far I am concerned but what can I care after how my hard-earned funds where taken from me, these guys are the best in less than 7days all my funds including bonuses had been recovered, If your broker lost your funds trading Binary options. You can contact his mail
Email: CREDITSOLUTION63 at GMAIL dot COM
WhatsApp: +1 9176634684
You Can Also Text Or Call: +1 9176634684 <<<<<<< HEAD ======= >>>>>>> c434eed8747bd71670b89d35c3368a1221aa4f13 One wouldn't really think much of this, all I really wanted to do was invest and be part of it but the way I was misled by this brokers was terrible, to easily take money from all in the name of investment and when I wanted to make withdrawals every single attempt was fruitless with constant hassle to invest more I really can't say more than I have already said. I would really consider myself to be one of the very few lucky ones as I was able to have my funds recovered from this scam Binary option brokers, although it was through unethical means as far I am concerned but what can I care after how my hard-earned funds where taken from me, these guys are the best in less than 7days all my funds including bonuses had been recovered, If your broker lost your funds trading Binary options. You can contact his mail
Email: CREDITSOLUTION63 at GMAIL dot COM
WhatsApp: +1 9176634684
You Can Also Text Or Call: +1 9176634684
Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website