Elon Musk Teases Next Big X Update in Chat with Dogecoin (DOGE) Designer

Mon, 09/25/2023 - 10:44
Gamza Khanzadaev
Upcoming X update teased by Elon Musk during chat with member of Dogecoin team
In a recent exchange that piqued the curiosity of tech enthusiasts, Elon Musk, CEO and owner of X (formerly Twitter), dropped a hint about an upcoming significant update during a casual chat with a prominent member of the Dogecoin (DOGE) team.

The conversation began with the Dogecoin designer suggesting the retirement of the familiar birdhouse icon currently used to represent the "home" feature on X. Elon Musk promptly responded with a tantalizing statement, saying, "We will."

It is certainly not the biggest surprise, given the tenacity with which the new owner is getting rid of everything associated with what X used to be.

No birds or bots

Since Musk's acquisition of Twitter roughly a year ago and its rebranding, he has been actively working to reshape the platform's identity. Notably, he replaced the well-known bluebird logo with the letter "X," a change that sparked significant discussion and debate. 

Under Musk's leadership, X is in the midst of a transformation from a microblogging platform into a super app. The vision includes integrating financial services like payments and banking directly into the platform. To facilitate this, X has obtained money transfer licenses in several U.S. states, including Arizona, Missouri and Georgia.

One of the latest innovations being planned by the new leadership is the introduction of a "small monthly fee" for users, primarily aimed at addressing issues related to bots and spam. Musk believes this subscription-based approach is the most practical way to combat the persistent problem of automated accounts.

