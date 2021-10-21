Bholdus' BHO Token Debuts MEXC Global Trading on Oct. 21, 2021

BHO token of Bholdus blockchain is ready to explode onto MEXC Global: Details

MEXC Global, veteran centralized cryptocurrencies exchange, is going to add BHO trading pairs to its suite of supported assets.

BHO token trading starts on MEXC Global exchange

According to a statement by the Bholdus team, a new-gen blockchain project for dApps and DeFis, its BHO token is listed on MEXC Global, one of the most popular Tier-1 centralized exchanges.

Within 5 minutes, #Bholdus achieved a voting rate of over 1000%, more than 2 times MEXC GLOBAL’s listing conditions. 🤩



This indicates that listing $BHO on MEXC at 14:00 (UTC) TONIGHT will be a HOT event!



VOTE NOW for BHO to receive airdrops at: https://t.co/HIsUMQoDWP pic.twitter.com/aAHiiCitFK October 21, 2021

This milestone is crucial for the massive adoption of both BHO token and Bholdus distributed ledger solutions. Also, it ensures the liquidity inflow to the Bholdus ecosystem for the mutual benefit of investors, enthusiasts, stakers and traders.

The precise time frame for the inception of trading operations is estimated at 10:00 p.m. (GMT+8) on Oct. 21, 2021.

MEXC Global and Bholdus reiterate that all traders should stay vigilant: legitimate BHO is a BEP-20 (BSC-based) token accessible by token contract 0x8717e80eff08f53a45b4a925009957e14860a8a8. Any other tokens on different chains have been issued by impersonators.

The aggregated total supply of BHO is capped at 10,000,000,000 tokens, while its circulating supply nets 454,000,000 tokens.

Bholdus (BHO) project is on listing spree

Besides centralized exchange MEXC Global, BHO token is also available on top-notch BSC-based decentralized exchange (DEX), PancakeSwap (CAKE).

Shortly after listing on PancakeSwap, the BHO token price rallied to the all-time high of $0.094, which is close to 9x from the listing price.

To stimulate trading and staking of BHO, its team launched a Special Staking Rewards Event. This promo will be active until Dec. 31, 2021. During the promo, BHO holders can lock their assets with an ultra-high APY of 50%.

Within the first 10 days of the event, BHO enthusiasts locked 140 million BHO, which is equal to approximately 70% of its net circulating supply.

As covered by U.Today previously, Bholdus is a new-gen platform tailored to the onboarding of decentralized finance protocols and NFT marketplaces. On Oct. 19, 2021, it released the results of a third-party security audit by leading vendor CertiK. Bholdus scored 89/100 for the security of its codebase, according to the text of the report.