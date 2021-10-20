Bholdus New-Gen Blockchain Passes Certik's Audit, Scores 89/100

Here's why this evaluation by Certik is a crucial milestone for Bholdus progress

Bholdus, a novel blockchain platform suitable for a variety of DeFi- and NFT-centric use cases, has accomplished a crucial milestone.

Certik audited Bholdus, here’s the score

Based on Certik Report publish, a high-performance blockchain platform for decentralized applications, it has passed a security audit of its codebase.

Certik is a top-notch blockchain cybersecurity vendor. It audited almost every Tier-1 product, including Aave Finance (AAVE), Polygon Network (MATIC), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Terra (LUNA), Yearn.Finance (YFI) and Chiliz (CHZ).

Bholdus scored 89/100 after the evaluation of its smart contracts security by Certik. Such a high score was registered by the experts after security analysis and a series of penetration tests.

This means that the audit disclosed zero critical vulnerabilities of potential danger for clients. Also, Bholdus infrastructure is attack-resistant, so the personal data and assets of users are 100% secure, according to Certik’s report.

With its score of 89 out of 100, Bholdus achieved a high evaluation of the security of its system. Also, 98% of CetriK’s enthusiasts voted for the project and recognized it as a safe platform for decentralized applications.

Introducing Bholdus, an NPoS blockchain for the DeFi era

Bholdus is a unique blockchain based on nominated proof-of-stake consensus (NPoS). Introduced in May 2021, this blockchain garnered a lot of attention as a hosting environment for non-fungible token marketplaces and decentralized finance protocols (DeFis).

In its testnet, Bholdus is seamlessly interoperable with Ethereum, the first-ever smart contracts platform. Bholdus tokenomics are built around its core native governance and utility asset, BHO.

BHO is issued on Binance Smart Chain as a BEP-20 token and is now available for staking procedures. BHO is listed on the PancakeSwap v2 (CAKE) exchange, the largest decentralized crypto trading platform on Binance Smart Chain. Currently, BHO is available for trading in pairs with Wrapped Binance Coin (WBNB).

Shortly after the announcement of the security audit results, BHO token’s price added 25% in almost no time to print a new all-time high over $0.074.

Bholdus mainnet is set to launch by the end of Q4, 2021.