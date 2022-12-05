Australian Crypto Exchange Announces Massive Layoffs

Mon, 12/05/2022 - 06:01
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Swyftx has fired more than a third of its staff, with the ongoing cryptocurrency winter becoming increasingly brutal
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Australian cryptocurrency exchange Swyftx has fired 35% of its staff (90 employees) as it struggles to navigate the brutal cryptocurrency winter, the Sydney Morning Herald reports

Most of the employees laid off were from the research and development department.   

Swyftx suffered a 23% decline in profits due to rapidly falling crypto prices, according to its recent regulatory filing. 

This is also the second round of layoffs for the Brisbane-based cryptocurrency trading platform in 2022. Earlier this year, it sacked 74 employees. 

Ripple Listed as One of Top Workplaces Most Conducive for Parents

Of course, Swyftx is not alone. Last week, Melbourne crypto start-up CoinJar also axed 20% of its employees. 

The entire cryptocurrency is reeling from the sudden collapse of the FTX empire, which some critics believe could be the end of crypto. Roughly 30,000 of Australians have been affected by the downfall of the $32 billion giant. While Swyftx didn’t have any direct exposure to the troubled FTX exchange, it has been hit by a crisis of confidence triggered by the company’s collapse. 

Even before the FTX-induced crash, some key industry players, such as Coinbase and Gemini, announced mass layoffs. Kraken, Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital and other prominent names were among those who were forced to reduce their staff amid the ongoing crypto winter. 

However, Ripple and some other companies remain seemingly unfazed by the crypto winter as they continue hiring.

article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

