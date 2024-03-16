Arbitrum (ARB) to Unlock 1.1B Tokens, How Will Price React?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ethereum-based Layer-2 (L2) scaling protocol Arbitrum (ARB) is set to unlock more than 1.1 billion tokens in line with its vesting schedule. According to an update from the crypto analytics platform Messari, Arbitrum is set to unlock exactly 1,111,750,000 ARB or 11.2% of its total allocation to vesting schedules at the Token Generation Event (TGE).

Advertisement

Per the breakdown of the total tokens set to be unlocked, the Offchain Labs team and advisors will get 673,500,000 ARB tokens worth approximately 6.74% of the total tokens allocated at TGE. Investors associated with Offchain Labs will get the remaining 438,250,000 ARB tokens, accounting for 3.38% of the total tokens allocated at TGE.

💸Biggest @Arbitrum unlock ever happening this weekend... will almost double its circulating supply.



📊 from @MessariCrypto



Full story below🧵 pic.twitter.com/ytq3N1hPEu — Laura Shin (@laurashin) March 15, 2024

The Arbitrum protocol uses the Optimistic Rollups technology as its Ethereum scaling tool. Thus far, Arbitrum has exerted unique dominance in the market per DEX volume and total value locked (TVL) of $4.087 billion. Per the current time projection, the 1.11 billion ARB token unlock is set to be released in less than three hours, and it accounts for 76.62% of the circulating supply worth $2.33 billion.

Impact of ARB token unlock on price

Token unlocking is not an uncommon event in the crypto ecosystem. The release will increase the circulating supply of the coin in question and might somewhat dilute its valuation in relation to price.

ARB might also stand the risk of sell-off from the parties that might be beneficiaries of the token allocation. Should this sell-off be ushered in, it might trigger a massive dump in the price of ARB.

While this market reality looms, the price of ARB is currently in the green, up by 1.7% to $1.90 in the past 24 hours. The price of the token soared from a low of $1.81 to an intraday high of $1.94 to show its market-resilient price action.