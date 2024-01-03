Arbitrum One Achieves Major Milestone With $10.32 Billion TVL, ARB Token Gains Momentum

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a groundbreaking development for the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, Arbitrum One has soared to new heights by surpassing the $10 billion total value locked (TVL) milestone, marking a significant milestone in the realm of layer-two (L2) scaling solutions.

The surge in TVL is reported by L2Beat, showcasing Arbitrum One's TVL catapulting by an impressive 16.49% over the past seven days, culminating in an unprecedented $10.32 billion. This achievement solidifies Arbitrum One's position as the first L2 network to breach the $10 billion TVL mark.

Breaking down the composition of Arbitrum's TVL, Ethereum (ETH) comprises 30.9%, while the ARB token constitutes 23.68%. Stablecoins contribute significantly, making up 29.66% of the TVL, with the remaining 15.76% distributed among various other assets. This diversified composition underlines the platform's appeal to a wide range of users and its growing popularity.

Arbitrum in spotlight

The platform's native ARB token has responded to this massive growth in TVL with an impressive surge. The ARB token’s price has surged by 8.77% within the past 24 hours. As of the latest data , the token is trading at $1.97, reflecting growing confidence and interest among investors in Arbitrum's ecosystem.

Arbitrum distinguishes itself as an Ethereum layer-two scaling solution, leveraging optimistic rollups to enhance the speed, scalability and cost-efficiency of transactions on the Ethereum network. One of the key advantages of Arbitrum is its ability to maintain the security and compatibility of Ethereum while significantly improving throughput and reducing transaction fees.