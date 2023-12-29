Advertisement
Original U.Today article

Arbitrum (ARB) Could Be 'Hidden Gem,' and Reasons Are Not So Simple

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Arbitrum could be play everyone else is missing
Fri, 29/12/2023 - 1:00
Arbitrum (ARB) Could Be 'Hidden Gem,' and Reasons Are Not So Simple
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The race to an effective scaling has highlighted certain networks that could become pivotal players in the upcoming phase of the Ethereum ecosystem's growth. Among these, Arbitrum stands out as a potential "hidden gem," with implications that extend far beyond the usual market dynamics.

Ethereum, often regarded as the incumbent blockchain for decentralized applications, has been described as a "beta play" in the industry. This term suggests that investing in Ethereum is a bet on the future potential of the technology, rather than its current utility. Ethereum is seen as the foundational layer, undergoing extensive development to fully realize its capabilities. However, this focus on Ethereum often overshadows the layers built upon it, such as layer-2 solutions like Arbitrum.

ARB BITCOIN
ARB/BTC Chart by TradingView

Arbitrum, alongside Optimism and other layer-2 solutions, is poised to be the main beneficiary of the burgeoning surge in the Ethereum ecosystem. With Ethereum's scaling being an urgent issue, the spotlight on L2s has intensified. These platforms are designed to alleviate congestion on the main Ethereum network by processing transactions off-chain while still maintaining the security guarantees of Ethereum itself.

The recent post by Vitalik Buterin, highlighting the progress of Arbitrum One as it reaches stage-1 rollup status, underscores the critical role Arbitrum could play. This milestone signifies a fully functional proof system, and the ability for external participants to submit fraud proofs, among other advancements. Buterin's optimism for the scaling solution is not without merit, as it represents a leap forward in addressing Ethereum's scaling challenges.

While many consider investments in Ethereum as a bet on broader blockchain technology's future, Arbitrum presents a more niche opportunity. It could rally alongside Ethereum as the network scales, or possibly outpace it in terms of growth. The recent performance of ARB against Bitcoin (ARB/BTC) suggests that the market is beginning to recognize its potential. As Ethereum's layer 2, Arbitrum's success is closely tied to that of Ethereum, but it may offer disproportionate gains due to its specific role in scaling and its current undervaluation.

Shiba Inu in tough spot, again

Shiba Inu is at a crossroads as it teeters on a pivotal price level. After a recent uptrend that saw the token climb sharply, traders and enthusiasts alike are now pondering whether SHIB will continue its ascent or succumb to a correction that could add another zero to its price.

The chart reveals SHIB's recent price action, characterized by a significant uptrend. However, this rise has been quite steep, indicating a potential overextension. In trading, such amplitude often precedes a correction, as assets seldom move in one direction for an extended period without some reversion to the mean. The crypto market, known for its volatility, especially with assets as speculative as meme coins, is no exception.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Disappear

Analyzing the chart, SHIB has been following an upward trendline, with its price above both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages — a bullish signal for many traders. Yet, the price is now approaching these averages, which could act as support levels in a downturn or signify resistance in an uptrend continuation. Moreover, the volume has shown a notable decrease during the uptrend, which can sometimes signal a lack of conviction among buyers and may foreshadow a downturn.

However, it is important to keep in mind that legacy meme coins like SHIB are facing stiff competition from newer entrants, particularly those on the Solana blockchain, which have posted massive gains and attracted significant attention. This shift in investor focus could impact SHIB's ability to rally as it once did.

Considering the price surge of meme coins on Solana, it is clear that the meme coin sector is evolving, with newer coins potentially offering greater returns due to their novelty and smaller market caps. For SHIB, maintaining its relevance and price momentum may require more than just meme appeal; it could depend on the coin's ability to integrate more use cases and gain exposure to the DeFi market.

#Arbitrum #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

