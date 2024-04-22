Advertisement
AD

    Anti-Crypto SEC Lawyers Step Down After Rebuke from Federal Judge

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The two lawyers were on the cusp of being fired by the SEC
    Mon, 22/04/2024 - 20:10
    Anti-Crypto SEC Lawyers Step Down After Rebuke from Federal Judge
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Anti-crypto lawyers Michael Welsh and Joseph Watkins were forced to leave the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 

    Advertisement

    This came after the regulatory agency was sanctioned by Robert Shelby, a federal district court judge in Salt Lake City, over its "gross abuse" of power in the infamous DEBT Box case. 

    The agency took DEBT Box to court back in July, accusing it of multi-million dollar fraud. The agency managed to obtain a temporary restraining order against the embattled Utah-based firm, but it was later accused of misrepresenting some crucial facts in the case by the defendants. The SEC's evidence was presented in an inappropriate manner. For example, its claims about the firm's alleged overseas transfers were based on a YouTube video. 

    SEC attorneys ended up apologizing for the mishap, with SEC enforcement chief Gurbir Grewal acknowledging that the agency "fell short" of its standards.

    Related
    Mega Whale Withdraws $53 Million Worth of Bitcoin from Binance

    The judge ended up denying the SEC's request to waive sanctions since the agency had damaged the integrity of the proceedings. The SEC was forced to pay the firm's attorneys’ fees.

    Bloomberg, citing an anonymous source, claims that Welsh and Watkins were on the verge of being fired by the SEC. Hence, they decided to resign after the agency got sanctioned by the court in a rare move.

    Some critics of the problem with the SEC's approach to crypto is not limited to just two lawyers. "Picking a couple of scapegoats to throw under the bus does not equate to real accountability when the problem is endemic to an organization," James "MetaLawMan" Murphy said on the X social media network.  

    "Imagine hiring a lawyer that works for an employer that fosters AND EXCUSES this behavior... until a judge has to step in. And even then the SEC's General Counsel's office commits the SAME SIN. Spare me until those lawyers resign in disgrace as well," finance lawyer Scott Johnsson commented on social media. 

    The latest development might play into the hands of Ripple, which is on track to file its response to the SEC's request for a $2 billion fine. 

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Bitcoin Bull Tom Lee Says Markets Are in "Good Position" to Rally
    2024/04/22 20:25
    Bitcoin Bull Tom Lee Says Markets Are in "Good Position" to Rally
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Mega Whale Withdraws $53 Million Worth of Bitcoin from Binance
    2024/04/22 20:25
    Mega Whale Withdraws $53 Million Worth of Bitcoin from Binance
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Litecoin (LTC) Hits New Milestone of 12.5 Years Uninterrupted Uptime
    2024/04/22 20:25
    Litecoin (LTC) Hits New Milestone of 12.5 Years Uninterrupted Uptime
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    MARE BALTICUM Gaming & TECH Summit Announces Final Agenda for 2024 Event
    Live from Token 2049 Dubai: M20 Chain's Groundbreaking Announcements
    Crypto Mining Platform, Simpleminers Launches Cloud Mining Contract
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Anti-Crypto SEC Lawyers Step Down After Rebuke from Federal Judge
    Bitcoin Bull Tom Lee Says Markets Are in "Good Position" to Rally
    Mega Whale Withdraws $53 Million Worth of Bitcoin from Binance
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD