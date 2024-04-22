Advertisement
AD

    Mega Whale Withdraws $53 Million Worth of Bitcoin from Binance

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    A massive whale has just withdrawn $53 million worth of Bitcoin from the world's largest exchange
    Mon, 22/04/2024 - 16:26
    Mega Whale Withdraws $53 Million Worth of Bitcoin from Binance
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    According to analytics platform Lookonchain, a whale withdrew roughly $53 million worth of Bitcoin from Binance over the past five hours.

    The whale in question sold roughly $302 million worth of Bitcoin over the period from March 15 to March 15. 

    Smart money accumulating Bitcoin? 

    Some social media users started speculating about the possibility of large institutional investors entering the market following the approval of several Bitcoin ETFs. 

    Last week, there was a notable change in accumulation trends, with whales distributing their holdings instead of expanding their portfolios.  

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Raises $12 Million in Funding for Its Novel FHE Blockchain

    Bitcoin whales have been instrumental in shaping the direction of the market, which is why their moves are closely monitored by the cryptocurrency community. At the end of 2023, whales still accounted for nearly 40% of Bitcoin's total supply, a testament to their immense influence.  

    Bitcoin's recent recovery 

    The largest cryptocurrency is currently trading at $66,273 after reaching an intraday high of $66,504 earlier this Monday.

    Despite many analysts predicting that the halving would be a sell-the-news event, Bitcoin's price action has been rather healthy so far. 

    Other Binance-related transfers 

    Earlier today, Whale Alert, a service that tracks large transactions, also recorded two large Tether (USDT) transactions that were sent to Binance. The cumulative value of the aforementioned transitions approached 123 million. 

    As reported by U.Today, $14 million worth of XRP was also transferred to an unknown wallet earlier today. 

    All of the largest meme coins remain in the green despite significant whale moves over the past 24 hours. 

    #Bitcoin News #Binance
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Litecoin (LTC) Hits New Milestone of 12.5 Years Uninterrupted Uptime
    2024/04/22 16:32
    Litecoin (LTC) Hits New Milestone of 12.5 Years Uninterrupted Uptime
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image SHIB Price Prediction for April 22
    2024/04/22 16:32
    SHIB Price Prediction for April 22
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image 747,000 BTC Bought at Crucial Bitcoin Demand Zone: Details
    2024/04/22 16:32
    747,000 BTC Bought at Crucial Bitcoin Demand Zone: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    MARE BALTICUM Gaming & TECH Summit Announces Final Agenda for 2024 Event
    Live from Token 2049 Dubai: M20 Chain's Groundbreaking Announcements
    Crypto Mining Platform, Simpleminers Launches Cloud Mining Contract
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Mega Whale Withdraws $53 Million Worth of Bitcoin from Binance
    Litecoin (LTC) Hits New Milestone of 12.5 Years Uninterrupted Uptime
    SHIB Price Prediction for April 22
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD