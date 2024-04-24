Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Anthony Scaramucci's Bitcoin Post Triggers Heated Discussion in Community

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Major financier Scaramucci has published Bitcoin post that prompted reaction from crypto community
    Wed, 24/04/2024 - 12:51
    Anthony Scaramucci's Bitcoin Post Triggers Heated Discussion in Community
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital, has taken to his X/Twitter account to publish a post about Bitcoin. He has stressed the importance of owning this leading digital currency now, after recent major developments.

    Advertisement

    He stated that holding Bitcoin is not a question of courage anymore, but it is a “question of brains” now.

    Scaramucci is likely emphasizing the fact that not only the spot ETFs have created an additional demand for BTC but also the halving event that took place on Saturday have radically reduced the amount of new Bitcoins that are now issued into circulation. Therefore, what many, including Bitcoin influencer Samson Mow, call the “supply shock” and the “demand shock” are already here, and now they are about to collide.

    His tweet triggered a heated discussion within his numerous followers. Many rushed to agree with Scaramucci, sharing how happy they are to hold BTC. One user, however, reminded the financier about his investment into the FTC exchange and asked whether it was “guts or brains” that had led him to do that.

    Related
    Bitcoin Omega Candles Inevitable After Halving: Samson Mow '$1 Million BTC' Advocate

    Omega candles inevitable now: Samson Mow

    Former Blockstream CSO and now chief executive at Jan3, Bitcoin maximalist Samson Mow, has recently talked to Forbes about the recent Bitcoin halving and the Omega candles he now expects to occur soon.

    Mow clarified to Forbes how halvings work and how miners help to release new Bitcoin onto the market. Now that the world’s flagship cryptocurrency has started on its fifth epoch, BTC block rewards have been reduced by 50% - from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC. These halvings happening every four years make Bitcoin more deflationary (as opposed to the U.S. dollar and other fiat currencies) and prolong the issuance of BTC on the market.

    Prior to the halving, ETFs began purchasing between 5x and 15x Bitcoin produced by miners per day (900 BTC before the halving), Mow pointed out that these purchases began to create the Bitcoin demand shock.

    He now expects so-called Omega candles to start emerging soon – they are major trading candles that would mean high volatility but also big shifts in the Bitcoin price, Mow explained.

    At press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $66,392 after surging by almost 9% since the halving day.

    #Anthony Scaramucci #Samson Mow #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin halving #Spot Bitcoin ETF
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Bitcoin's Average Dormancy Reaches 13-Year High: Details
    2024/04/24 12:47
    Bitcoin's Average Dormancy Reaches 13-Year High: Details
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image 25 Billion Cardano (ADA) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    2024/04/24 12:47
    25 Billion Cardano (ADA) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Bitcoin: Coinbase Unveils Weekly BTC Giveaway Post-Halving
    2024/04/24 12:47
    Bitcoin: Coinbase Unveils Weekly BTC Giveaway Post-Halving
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Me3 Launches Private Sale on Yield App: Revolutionising Fan Engagement and Digital Asset Ownership
    SKALE Network Solves Scalability, Q1 Adoption Soars On Gas-Less Blockchain
    Pre-Registration is Now Open for Galactix.io: The Future of Crypto Gaming
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Anthony Scaramucci's Bitcoin Post Triggers Heated Discussion in Community
    Bitcoin's Average Dormancy Reaches 13-Year High: Details
    25 Billion Cardano (ADA) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD