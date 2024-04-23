Advertisement
    Bitcoin Omega Candles Inevitable After Halving: Samson Mow '$1 Million BTC' Advocate

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Samson Mow believes BTC Omega candles are on horizon now that halving has occurred
    Tue, 23/04/2024 - 12:38
    Bitcoin Omega Candles Inevitable After Halving: Samson Mow '$1 Million BTC' Advocate
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    Bitcoin maximalist and chief executive at Jan3 Samson Mow has spoken to Forbes about the halving that is now in the rearview, the Bitcoin supply shock that he expects in the near future and about the ultimate Omega candle that will perhaps push BTC to $1 million.

    Bitcoin halving and "supply shock"

    Samson Mow explained to Forbes how halvings work – the total Bitcoin supply of 21,000,000 coins is being gradually “transferred” by miners onto the market in the form of block rewards. The mysterious Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto built that into the system, programming halvings to happen once in every four years and those rewards to be cut by 50%. A halving takes place after every 210,000 blocks are generated by miners.

    Halvings were made in order to prevent the flooding of the cryptocurrency market with Bitcoin via nonstop BTC issuance. When Bitcoin only started, miners earned 50 BTC for each new block. Without the four previous halvings, all of the 21 million Bitcoins would have been extracted already.

    Samson Mow stressed, talking to Forbes, that spot-based Bitcoin ETFs ignited new demand for BTC in January this year, when they got SEC’s approval – BlackRock, Fidelity, Ark Invest, VanEck, etc. Together, the block reward decline done by the halving and these spot ETFs are likely to trigger a Bitcoin supply shock, the Jan3 chief believes.

    "Omega candles inevitable"

    This led him to reckon that the Bitcoin Omega candle or even candles are now very likely to happen in the future: “Even before the halving, daily demand was 5-10 times that of supply, so Omega Candles seem inevitable.”

    Omega candles are big trading candles, according to Mow’s explanation, “that means high volatility and big changes in price.”

    For many other holders, the Bitcoin halving signifies BTC entering its next epoch – the fifth one (with the fifth halving due in four years).

    Overall, halvings are bullish not only for Bitcoin but for the cryptocurrency space in general. They prove that the BTC protocol works. They perform Bitcoin supply tightening, adding to the coin’s scarcity and making it closer to gold. So far, the world’s leading cryptocurrency has staged a 8.5% increase since the halving day. Bitcoin is trading at $66,200.

    #Samson Mow #Bitcoin halving #Bitcoin News #Spot Bitcoin ETF
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
