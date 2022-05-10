Anchain Web3 Analytics Module Goes Live on Elrond

Integration is set to advance regulatory compliance and transparency of Elrond's ecosystem

Elrond, a high-performance smart contracts platform, advances its transparency and regulatory compliance by integrating one of the most powerful Web3 analytics tools.

Elrond Network integrates Anchain toolkit for Web3 analytics

According to the official announcement by the team of Elrond, a new-gen smart contracts platform for dApps and DeFis, it has entered into a partnership with Anchain.AI, a blockchain-powered analytics platform.

⚡@AnChainAI Next-Gen Web3 Analytics is now fully integrated with @ElrondNetwork to

1. Boost compliance

2. Prevent fraud

3. Track & recover misappropriated digital assets



Learn more: https://t.co/ajiJkgcnOJ pic.twitter.com/JCfJTLn1o9 — AnChain.AI (@AnChainAI) May 10, 2022

Namely, the analytical instruments of Anchain were deployed to Elrond platform. It pushes the barriers of its transparency and regulatory compliance.

When it comes to transparency and regulatory compliance, Anchain's instruments meet the strictest requirements of major financial institutions such as the U.S. SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission), governmental bodies and watchdogs, digital asset exchanges and other Web2 and Web3 institutions.

Beniamin Mincu, Elrond Network CEO, highlights that his firm is commited to the highest standards of regulatory compliance available for a crypto start-up:

We are making decisive steps for the integration of blockchain technology into the global financial system. International financial institutions and national economies can operate and collaborate using our scalable architecture. It is therefore essential that they have access to the highest levels of compliance and fraud prevention. Anchain.AI is a great enabler in this regard.

Elrond massively advances its regulatory compliance

Victor Fang, Ph.D. and CEO of AnChain.AI, is sure that the products of his firm are necessary at this stage of industry development as the regulators are trying to understand cryptocurrency:

We are at an inflection point where enterprises and governments are rapidly realizing that blockchain technology has become indispensable for efficiency increase and sustainable growth. The Anchain.AI Next-Gen Web3 Analytics Suite will complement Elrond’s promising technology and give it an important edge that will enable it to meet the influx of new institutional demand.

Following a series of crucial partnerships, Elrond obtained an e-money license, a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license and the ability to issue debit cards within the European Economic Area (EEA).

Also, with the recent MEXC Global partnership, Elrond blockchain made its services available in 200 countries around the globe.