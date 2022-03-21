Elrond Announces Partnership to Access Markets in Over 200 Countries: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Elrond CEO Beniamin Mincu has taken to Twitter to announce Elrond's strategic partnership with Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange MEXC Global. In the terms of the partnership, MEXC Global will support projects in the Elrond Network ecosystem with guidance, funding and access to new markets in more than 200 countries, including the U.S.

Excited to unveil a strategic collaboration with @MEXC_Global. 🔥



They will support exceptional projects in the @ElrondNetwork ecosystem with guidance, funding and access to new markets in 200+ countries, including the US.https://t.co/Sq33Ah2LUy — Beniamin Mincu 🔥🌓 (@beniaminmincu) March 21, 2022

Earlier in March, Elrond Network acquired Twispay, a Romanian payments company, with the approval of the country's central bank, the National Bank of Romania, to issue electronic money.

As covered by U.Today previously, Elrond Network (EGLD) recently acquired Utrust, a leading crypto payments product. As the Utrust suite of offerings includes instant transactions, buyer protection and crypto-to-cash conversion, this acquisition seeks to allow Elrond Network to change the game in e-commerce and cross-border payments.

Largely, Elrond Network (EGLD) hopes to advance its services for merchants that accept both cryptocurrency and fiat money. With Utrust's mechanisms, Elrond will offer nearly instant settlements in an almost zero-fee manner.

Elrond price action

Over the past 24 hours, Elrond's (EGLD) price has risen 4.83% to $172.47. It continued its positive trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 31% gain, moving from $132 on March 14 to its current price of $172.85. As it stands right now, Elrond's all-time high is $542.

According to CoinMarketCap data, Elrond is the 35th largest cryptocurrency at a $3.71 billion market valuation. Elrond is a blockchain platform for distributed apps, enterprise use cases and the new internet economy.