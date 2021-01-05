Amazon Partners with Ripple Customer dLocal to Expand Its Card Payments Service

News
Tue, 01/05/2021 - 13:36
article image
Yuri Molchan
RippleNet member dLocal spreads the word about a partnership with Amazon for expanding the geographical spread of the e-commerce giant's card payments service
Amazon Partners with Ripple Customer dLocal to Expand Its Card Payments Service
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Ripple customer dLocal payments platform has shared the news of the e-commerce giant Amazon partnering with it in order to accept payments via debit and credit cards in Paraguay.

Amazon partners with Ripple-friendly dLocal

dLocal is a top-of-the-line transnational platform for e-payments that runs on RippleNet and works mainly in developing countriesin particular in regions like Africa, the Caribbean and Latin America.

XRP
Image via Twitter

In November of last year, U.Today reported that software giant Microsoft also partnered with dLocal to expand to Nigeria and allow new customers there to pay for its goods and services faster and with lower fees than are charged by regular payment operators.

Related Almost 500,000 XRP Tokens Saved from Being Sent to Scammers
Related
Almost 500,000 XRP Tokens Saved from Being Sent to Scammers

Crypto exchanges are delisting XRP en masse

After the legal suit initiated by the SEC regulator against Ripple on Dec. 21, 2020accusing the company of profiting on sales of unregistered securitiesmultiple crypto exchanges have announced that they plan to delist Ripple's token, XRP, at the beginning of 2021.

Among them are such giants as Coinbase, Bittrex, Bitstamp, Binance US, eToro and other trading platforms.

Ripple has stated that it is willing to collaborate with the new SEC leadership; the regulator now has a new pro-crypto chairman, Elad L. Roisman, although it is also eager to defend itself in court.

Previous SEC chairman Jay Clayton resigned in late December after announcing legal action against blockchain decacorn Ripple.

#Ripple News#Amazon News#XRP
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Jihan Wu Leaves Mining Giant Bitmain
News
12/30/2020 - 14:33

Jihan Wu Leaves Mining Giant Bitmain

Alex Dovbnya
article image Year in Review: U.Today Picks Top 13 Cryptocurrency Events of 2020
Opinions
12/31/2020 - 19:00

Year in Review: U.Today Picks Top 13 Cryptocurrency Events of 2020

Alex Dovbnya
article image Ethereum Comes Within a Hair's Breadth of $1,000
News
01/03/2021 - 18:07

Ethereum Comes Within a Hair's Breadth of $1,000

Alex Dovbnya