Microsoft Partners with Ripple Customer dLocal to Expand in Emerging Markets

Microsoft giant has partnered with Ripple client dLocal to reach new clients in emerging countries with localized payment methods provided by dLocal

As reported by Business Wire, global tech giant Microsoft has joined forces with dLocal, a RippleNet client, to add new payment solutions in Nigeria and expand to other emerging markets.

Microsoft teams up with RippleNet member

The global fintech giant has joined forces with dLocal, a major cross-border payments provider for merchants in emerging markets, to find new clients in Nigeria for a start and provide them with localized payment solutions.

Microsoft intends to make use of dLocal's Payins solution for transferring funds. New customers in Nigeria will be able to make purchases on the Microsoft Store site, and dLocal will enable them to pay with their local bank cards.

Tech giant to offer more online activities

Now, with the pandemic that began in China continuing its march around the world and with most activities happening online, Microsoft decided to boost payment options for its clients in Nigeria and other emerging markets.

It offers customers its Microsoft 365 Consumer and Family subscriptions product, which helps people to spend time on the internet productively: learning, gaming, socializing and more.

Working with dLocal will help Microsoft customers to make payments with Visa and Mastercard at much lower fees than previously.

dLocal's payment solution, Payins, which Microsoft intends to leverage, already works in almost 30 countries globally.