Back
U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.
Original article based on tweet

Almost 108 Mln XRP Sent By Major Exchanges, Including Japanese Bitbank

📰 News
Mon, 03/23/2020 - 11:35
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Yuri Molchan

    As Bitcoin remains under $6,000, XRP has managed to maintain the $0.15 level while its investor activity remains high – 108 mln XRP was moved in the past few hours

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

The Twitter bot, XRPL Monitor, designed for tracking large XRP transactions, spotted a movement of nearly 108 mln in the coin in past several hours. That's $16,351,076. Data from the Bithomp website says that the crypto transactions were made mainly between major crypto exchanges.

Nearly 108 mln in XRP sent

As per analytical blockchain website Bithomp, the following crypto exchanges were involved in the transactions – Bithumb, Bittrex, Binance and the Japanese exchange Bitbank. BitGo also took part, transferring money to a Bittrex wallet.

The biggest amounts – 46 mln and 30 mln XRP – were sent between wallets on Bithumb and the largest digital exchange, Binance.

Traders bullish on XRP

On March 12, Bitcoin collapsed, losing around 50 percent in just one day, and the rest of the crypto market followed it. XRP made a sharp drop from the $0.19 level to $0.13.

After that, the price managed to recover a little and hit $0.15. Now, crypto traders are sharing their bullish predictions on the coin, even though they are not expecting it to make any big price moves.

Trader ‘Goomba’ is expecting XRP to make a bullish breakout after a ‘fork’. The trader is going to short XRP as soon as it reaches the target.

As for traders on TradingView, Alex_Clay expects the third largest currency to make some gains and rise to the $0.16092 mark.

“The price is close to the support level of the channel, if we see a confirmed retracement we can take a long position. for further action we have to get a breakout.”

XRP 1

Must Read
Ripple Prepares to 'Take Off' in Next Two Years with Asia Being Its Main Focus - READ MORE

Not so optimistic on XPR’s next move

David_Smith, from TradingView, on the contrary, expects XRP to start sliding and reach the $0.14972 level.

He writes that XRP has broken out of the Rising Wedge pattern, which is often considered a bearish formation.

“We got a breakout of the Rising wedge and can go retest the horizontal support zone.”

XRP 2

#Ripple Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Trading

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Telos Foundation (TLOS) Officers Punished For Network Security Degradation: Details

Telos Foundation (TLOS) Officers Punished For Network Security Degradation: Details
BitMEX Claims Insurance Fund Not Empty After Black Friday

BitMEX Claims Insurance Fund Not Empty After Black Friday
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Likely to Reach $90,000 in Two Years: Crypto Influencer

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Likely to Reach $90,000 in Two Years: Crypto Influencer

Telos Foundation (TLOS) Officers Punished For Network Security Degradation: Details

📰 News
Mon, 03/23/2020 - 12:06
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Vladislav Sopov

    Telos (TLOS) is one of the most popular smart contract platforms on EOS.IO software. The latest events prove its team is vigilant on fraud against decentralization

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

As it is based on EOS.IO public software, the Telos Network utilizes a Delegated Proof-of-Stake consensus. Misbehaving validators can easily ruin the decentralization of such systems since just a few validators operate the voting power of numerous delegators.

Crime

According to an official statement from the Telos Foundation, they revealed that some block producers were involved in inappropriate shared access to signing keys of block producers. This, in turn, resulted in network over-centralization and degradation of its security.

The best part of the story is the fact that some of the corrupted block producers also held positions in the Telos Foundation. Thus, malefactors were able to affect the development and marketing progress of the whole project.

To protect network security from further degradation, they decided to make appropriate adjustments to the Telos Foundation board and various board member responsibilities.

Punishment

Three system-level managers of the Telos Foundation were penalized for the disclosed episodes of corruption

  • Daniel Uzcátegui has been removed from the board as of March 11th, 2020.
  • Richard Bryan will remain on the board in his position as CFO but is ceasing operation of the Telosdac “telosdacnode” block producer.
  • Also, Rob James informed the board that he would be stepping down from his position as a Telos Foundation board member.

According to the Telos Foundation rules, outgoing board members remain in the organization for thirty days after their resignation or notice of removal as ex-officio members to transition their responsibilities to the remaining members. 

Must Read
EOS-Based Fork's Architect on Telos Plans: DEX, Stablecoins, DAOs - READ MORE

The Telos project is a platform for EOS.IO-based dApps and DAOs. It also develops decentralized data storage systems.

#EOS

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Telos Foundation (TLOS) Officers Punished For Network Security Degradation: Details

Telos Foundation (TLOS) Officers Punished For Network Security Degradation: Details
BitMEX Claims Insurance Fund Not Empty After Black Friday

BitMEX Claims Insurance Fund Not Empty After Black Friday
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Likely to Reach $90,000 in Two Years: Crypto Influencer

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Likely to Reach $90,000 in Two Years: Crypto Influencer