After Muhammad Ali, Ethernity Commemorates Pelé in NFTs

Ethernity, in the non-fungible tokens segment, is going to release an NFT drop to commemorate FIFA World Player of the Century

Launched by Bitcoin OG Nick Rose Ntertsas, Ethernity Chain addresses NFT use cases within the context of art and philanthropy. Now it tokenizes the most notable moments in the career of Pelé, the "King of Football."

Ethernity Chain Pelé-themed NFTs

Today, May 8 at 12 p.m. EST, Ethernity Chain launches an auction for NFTs that immortalize iconic soccer player Edson Arantes do Nascimento, also known as Pelé.

Image by Ethernity Chain

The collection of NFTs is created by Ethernity Chain in collaboration with renowned digital artists Visual Lab and Rafa Zabala.

The auction for NFTs will start with a presentation of The King of Football immersive video. It shows the career of Pelé from "humble origins" to World Cup triumph.

Three positions are for sale today: 40 "Pelé 10" cards for $3,669 each, 75 "Bicycle Kick Glided" cards for $1,217 each and 200 "Bicycle Kick Epic" cards for $254.

Releasing digital collectibles for charity

Also, limited edition cards will be released this summer as part of the much-anticipated Ethernity Cards and Packs Collection.

Ninety percent of funds raised at this auction will go to The Pelé Foundation.

This non-profit strives to empower young people from the poorest regions of the world.

It should be noted that, recently, Ethernity Chain immortalized boxing legend Muhammad Ali with another series of non-fungible tokens. A total of $550,000 from this sale were transferred to the Muhammed Ali Foundation.