aelf Platform to Host Metaverse-Themed Hackathon, The Top of OASIS

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

aelf, a high-performance blockchain platform, shares the details of its unique upcoming hackathon. It is projected to attract early-stage teams that address GameFi, DeFi, NFT, DAOs and other Web3 segments.

aelf hackathon, The Top of OASIS, invites crypto devs

According to the official announcement shared by aelf on its social media channels, its Top of OASIS hackathon will begin on Dec. 12, 2021. Participants can apply any time until Feb. 9, 2022.

🎊🎊🎊🎊aelf’s Metaverse-themed Hackathon — Top of OASIS — begins on Dec. 12th, 2021 with @DoraHacks

🏆💰680K prizes is waiting for you ! Tracks include GameFi/NFT/DeFi/Web3/DAO

Stay tuned with us for more details 🎉🎉🎉🎉



#aelf #ELF #hackathon https://t.co/KlzhctF9eM December 8, 2021

Final results will be unveiled on Feb. 15. Open-source developers can compete in various tracks while receiving consulting and technical support from aelf experts.

More than 60 projects have already submitted their applications: participating entrepreneurs and individuals work in the U.S., Singapore, Britain, Canada, China, India, Japan, Turkey, Spain and so on.

The projects will be evaluated by a clutch of high-profile judges representing blockchain, IT and fintech heavyweights, including the likes of Bitmain, Tencent, Microsoft, IEEE, etc.

Besides funding, all applicants will receive support in terms of technology, development infrastructure and promotional coverage in media outlets.

Generous prizes and special awards

The agenda of the hackathon includes five tracks: GameFi, DeFi, NFT, DAO and Web3. For the GameFi track, the first prize is set at $15,000 while, for DeFi projects, the top prize is $10,000.

In other tracks, winners will receive $8,000 each.

The team has also prepared a prize pool that worths $500,000 to fund the best GameFi projects in its future deployment on aelf.

Also, three special awards (The Most Creative Award, The Most Promising Award, The Most Popular Award) will be offered by the jury.

Besides financial prizes (denominated in U.S. Dollar Tether [USDT], the largest stablecoin), all winners will receive unique NFTs from Arcane.

The aggregated value of the prize is capped at $680,000.

As covered by U.Today previously, in November 2021, aelf blockchain launched the node election process for the next phase in its lifecycle.

The minimum stake for joining aelf block production is set at 100,000 ELF tokens.