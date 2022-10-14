ADA and BNB Price Analysis for October 14

The cryptocurrency market has made a huge reversal as the prices of most of the coins have rocketed.
ADA/USD
The price of Cardano (ADA) has risen by almost 6% over the last 24 hours.
Despite a sharp rise today, the price remains trading below the vital level of $0.4019. As long as the rate cannot fix above that mark, there is still a chance to see a further decline.
ADA is trading at $0.3818 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) is following the rise of Cardano (ADA), going up by 5.26%.
On the daily chart, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has once again bounced off the support level at $258.6, which shows buyers' power.
If buyers can keep the rise to the $285-$290 zone, one can think about the possible midterm growth of the native exchange coin.
BNB is trading at $273.5 at press time.