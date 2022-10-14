Original U.Today article

ADA and BNB Price Analysis for October 14

Fri, 10/14/2022 - 15:25
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Have popular coins found bottom yet?
The cryptocurrency market has made a huge reversal as the prices of most of the coins have rocketed.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has risen by almost 6% over the last 24 hours.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

Despite a sharp rise today, the price remains trading below the vital level of $0.4019. As long as the rate cannot fix above that mark, there is still a chance to see a further decline.

ADA is trading at $0.3818 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is following the rise of Cardano (ADA), going up by 5.26%.

BNB/USD chart byTradingView

On the daily chart, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has once again bounced off the support level at $258.6, which shows buyers' power.

If buyers can keep the rise to the $285-$290 zone, one can think about the possible midterm growth of the native exchange coin.

BNB is trading at $273.5 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

