ADA and BNB Price Analysis for October 12

Which altcoins from top 10 list can rise soon?

Bears are not as powerful as before as some coins are coming back to the green zone.

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has dropped by 0.71% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, the rate of Cardano (ADA) has fixed below the vital level at $0.4019. Until the price is below it, the fall may continue to the next support zone around $0.33. If buyers want to seize the initiative, they need to restore the rate above the $0.40 area.

ADA is trading at $0.3935 at press time.

BNB/USD

Unlike Cardano (ADA), the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has risen by 0.21%.

Binance Coin (BNB) is coming closer to the support level at $258.6, which means that there are signals of a possible bounce back. Thus, if bulls lose the $270 mark, this can generate a further downward move to the $260 zone. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

BNB is trading at $271.6 at press time.