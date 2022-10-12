ADA and BNB Price Analysis for October 12

Bears are not as powerful as before as some coins are coming back to the green zone.
ADA/USD
The price of Cardano (ADA) has dropped by 0.71% over the last 24 hours.
On the daily chart, the rate of Cardano (ADA) has fixed below the vital level at $0.4019. Until the price is below it, the fall may continue to the next support zone around $0.33. If buyers want to seize the initiative, they need to restore the rate above the $0.40 area.
ADA is trading at $0.3935 at press time.
BNB/USD
Unlike Cardano (ADA), the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has risen by 0.21%.
Binance Coin (BNB) is coming closer to the support level at $258.6, which means that there are signals of a possible bounce back. Thus, if bulls lose the $270 mark, this can generate a further downward move to the $260 zone. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.
BNB is trading at $271.6 at press time.