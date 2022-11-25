ADA and BNB Price Analysis for November 25

The coins might have accumulated enough effort for midterm growth, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.
ADA/USD
The rate of Cardano (ADA) is unchanged since yesterday.
On the daily chart, the price of Cardano (ADA) has once again bounced off the support at $0.31. Until the rate is above it, buyers have a chance for a local correction.
However, if the bar closes below the mentioned mark, the fall can continue to $0.29.
Cardano is trading at $0.3140 at press time.
BNB/USD
The price change of Binance Coin (BNB) has made up +0.98%.
The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) keeps slowly approaching the resistance level at $313. At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to the daily closure. If the price fixes above the $300 mark, bulls are likely to keep the upward move going.
BNB is trading at $300.8 at press time.