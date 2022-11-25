Original U.Today article

ADA and BNB Price Analysis for November 25

Fri, 11/25/2022 - 21:30
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which popular altcoins are likely to grow soon?
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for November 25
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The coins might have accumulated enough effort for midterm growth, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) is unchanged since yesterday.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of Cardano (ADA) has once again bounced off the support at $0.31. Until the rate is above it, buyers have a chance for a local correction.

Related
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 24

However, if the bar closes below the mentioned mark, the fall can continue to $0.29.

Cardano is trading at $0.3140 at press time.

BNB/USD

The price change of Binance Coin (BNB) has made up +0.98%.

BNB/USD chart byTradingView

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) keeps slowly approaching the resistance level at $313. At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to the daily closure. If the price fixes above the $300 mark, bulls are likely to keep the upward move going.

BNB is trading at $300.8 at press time.

#Cardano Price Prediction #Binance coin price prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image BNB Reacts with 12% Growth After SAFU Fund Topping: Crypto Market Review, Nov. 25
11/25/2022 - 23:50
BNB Reacts with 12% Growth After SAFU Fund Topping: Crypto Market Review, Nov. 25
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Fundstrat’s Tom Lee Predicted That Bitcoin Would Hit $200,000 in 2022. Here’s What He Has to Say Now
11/25/2022 - 20:04
Fundstrat’s Tom Lee Predicted That Bitcoin Would Hit $200,000 in 2022. Here’s What He Has to Say Now
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Crypto Is Dead, Says Mizuho’s Senior Analyst
11/25/2022 - 18:46
Crypto Is Dead, Says Mizuho’s Senior Analyst
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya