Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for November 24

Thu, 11/24/2022 - 21:30
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has XRP accumulated enough power for breakout of resistance?
XRP Price Analysis for November 24
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Buyers are trying to seize the initiative, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top 10 coins

XRP/USD

XRP has followed the rise of Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 2.40%.

XRP/USD

XRP has started to rise after the false breakout of the support level at $0.3763. Thus, the rate has broken the resistance at $0.3837, which means that bulls might keep the rise going tomorrow.

XRP/USD

On the daily chart, XRP is slowly approaching the resistance level at $0.4015. At the moment, one should pay attention to the closure.

Related
SHIB and DOGE Price Analysis for November 22

If the bar fixes above the $0.40 mark, the altcoin might accumulate enough power for a midterm upward move.

XRP/BTC

A similar situation cannot be seen on the chart against Bitcoin (BTC) as XRP is rising faster than the main crypto. If the growth continues to the BTC 0.000024 area, the breakout of the resistance at BTC 0.00002467 might happen soon.

XRP is trading at $0.3863 at press time.

#Ripple Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image BNB Reacts with 12% Growth After SAFU Fund Topping: Crypto Market Review, Nov. 25
11/25/2022 - 23:50
BNB Reacts with 12% Growth After SAFU Fund Topping: Crypto Market Review, Nov. 25
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image ADA and BNB Price Analysis for November 25
11/25/2022 - 21:30
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for November 25
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Fundstrat’s Tom Lee Predicted That Bitcoin Would Hit $200,000 in 2022. Here’s What He Has to Say Now
11/25/2022 - 20:04
Fundstrat’s Tom Lee Predicted That Bitcoin Would Hit $200,000 in 2022. Here’s What He Has to Say Now
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya