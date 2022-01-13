82,048 Ethereum Just Bought by Number 1 BNB Whale: Details

Less than half an hour ago, the largest BNB whale purchased a staggering amount of Ethereum

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

WhaleStats has just spotted a transaction initiated by the #1-ranked BNB whale who purchased a whopping 82,048 Ethereum. That is the equivalent of $277,499,463.

BNB whale grabs massive ETH stash

The wallet of this user is 0xf977814e90da44bfa03b6295a0616a897441acec, and Binance Coin (BNB) constitutes the largest part of crypto held in it: 77.81% worth $2,542,289,229.

The second-largest coin here is DEXE: 21.48% with a total USD value of $701,911,520.

The overall value of ERC-20 tokens here is $720,471,803.

60,000 Ethereum shifted by Binance and anon users

According to data posted by Whale Alert crypto tracking service, over the past 20 hours, three transactions of 20,000 ETH each have been conducted. Each of these transfers was worth around $66.1 million.

A total of 20,000 ETH were moved to the Binance exchange and then later from it. The third transfer converted 20,000 Ethereum sent by an anonymous wallet owner into Wrapped Ether (wETH).

BSC whales going for FLOKI again

Speaking of BSC whales, WhaleStats has published another tweet that says that FLOKI has once again become favored by Binance Smart Chain whales. As per the tweet, this meme cryptocurrency has returned to the top 10 list of coins bought by the top 1,000 BSC wallet owners.

At the moment, Floki Inu holds seventh place on the top 10 list of digital assets.

Over the past 24 hours, FLOKI has surged 12.97%, now trading at $0.0000756.