Advertisement
AD

    XRP v. Ethereum (ETH): Ripple CTO Clears up Major Sale Misconception

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 14/03/2025 - 10:05
    Ripple CTO David Schwartz explains how Ethereum (ETH) and XRP were sold differently
    Advertisement
    XRP v. Ethereum (ETH): Ripple CTO Clears up Major Sale Misconception
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    It is an argument that resurfaces time and again: why was Ethereum (ETH) allowed to evolve into what regulators now call a commodity, while XRP found itself in the crosshairs of the SEC?

    Advertisement

    Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz has once again stepped in to clarify one of the most misunderstood aspects of this debate: the way these two digital assets were originally sold.

    Related
    No, Ethereum (ETH) Is Not Dead, Says Top Analyst
    Thu, 03/13/2025 - 15:09
    No, Ethereum (ETH) Is Not Dead, Says Top Analyst
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    XRP v. Ethereum (ETH): Ripple CTO Clears up Major Sale Misconception
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 27,660% with 503,305,764 SHIB Gone Forever
    Bitcoin ETFs Go Back to Massive Outflows
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Death Cross Gets Worse: What to Expect?

    Ethereum had a private sale before its blockchain even existed, but XRP took a different path, according to Ripple CTO Schwartz. He pointed out that ETH was distributed in exchange for Bitcoin during its initial sale phase, which raises the question of who its issuer was at the time.

    Advertisement

    The SEC has always said that ETH, even though it was used to fund development at first, eventually became a commodity. But XRP and Ripple were sued, even though people in the know say it is used in the same way as Ethereum. 

    And now, the SEC is still figuring out what to do with XRP, and they are looking at whether it is more like a commodity than a security.

    Related
    200,000,000 XRP Suddenly Leave Ripple into Unknown: What's Going On?
    Thu, 03/13/2025 - 16:05
    200,000,000 XRP Suddenly Leave Ripple into Unknown: What's Going On?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Schwartz is connected to the early days of Ethereum, which makes the discussion even more interesting. He participated in Ethereum's initial coin offering and got 40,000 ETH for just $0.10 per token.

    But instead of holding onto it for the long term, he cashed out when ETH hit $1, choosing to reinvest that money into something tangible - solar panels, of all things. In hindsight, that decision seems almost as strategic as it was ironic.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 14, 2025 - 9:35
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 27,660% with 503,305,764 SHIB Gone Forever
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Mar 14, 2025 - 8:31
    Bitcoin ETFs Go Back to Massive Outflows
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP v. Ethereum (ETH): Ripple CTO Clears up Major Sale Misconception
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 27,660% with 503,305,764 SHIB Gone Forever
    Bitcoin ETFs Go Back to Massive Outflows
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD