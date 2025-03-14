SHIB Burns Skyrocket 27,660% with 503,305,764 SHIB Gone Forever

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Popular blockchain tracker Shibburn has published a tweet, notifying the community about a mammoth amount of SHIB has been burned since last morning.

This gigantic burn has triggered am immense five-digit percentage growth in the burn rate.

SHIB burn rate jumps 27,660%

The aforementioned data source spread the word about an astounding rise in the burn rate, which this time reached a whopping 27,660% with 503,305,764 SHIB transferred to unspendable blockchain wallets in total.

According to the same data aggregator, it took ten burn transactions to remove that massive amount of meme coins from the market circulation.

HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00001239 (1hr 0.34% ▲ | 24hr 2.11% ▲ )

Market Cap: $7,287,173,601 (1.91% ▲)

Total Supply: 589,254,675,669,815



TOKENS BURNT

Past 24Hrs: 503,305,764 (27660.81% ▲)

Past 7 Days: 560,061,627 (531.67% ▲) — Shibburn (@shibburn) March 14, 2025

However, almost all of the aforesaid half a billion meme coins was destroyed in a single transfer as 459,294,504 SHIB were sent to a dead-end wallet seventeen hours ago. In the past, such massive amounts of SHIB were burned either by the SHIB team itself or by just emerged meme coins whose leaders made attempts to attract attention from the SHIB community.

Weekly SHIB burn rate spikes

That huge burn transfer was followed by three much smaller but still bigger than ordinary ones. Fifteen hours ago, they carried 14,624,004, 12,840,092, and 13,670,155 SHIB.

The most recent burn took place took place two hours ago and it destroyed 2,299,994 SHIB.

On Thursday, Shibburn reported a much smaller rise in the burn metric at 123%—with only 1,816,326 SHIB coins torched.

Yesterday, the SHIB community saw its most significant single burn of the week—the weekly burn totals 560,061,627 SHIB, with the metric surging by 531.6%.

By now, the circulating supply of SHIB constitutes 584,349,216,345,322 meme coins, with 410,745,326,630,178 SHIB burned since May 2021. SHIB currently sits on the 17th spot on the CoinMarketCap scale with a market capitalization value of $7,287,173,601. The second-largest meme coin on the market is changing hands at $0.00001239.

