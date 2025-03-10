Advertisement
    Consensys CEO Says Ethereum Must Remain Neutral

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 10/03/2025 - 8:42
    Consensys CEO Joseph Lubin says Ethereum's tech is anti-fragile
    Consensys CEO Joseph Lubin claims that Ethereum must remain "credibly neutral" and "apolitical."

    "One can build biased, political, centralized, and local applications on such a platform, and benefit from connectivity to everything else on the platform," he said. 

    He has added that Ethereum supporters of the likes of Consensys and Etherealize can do the work to help governments and businesses understand the blockchain's various use cases. 

    Lubin's statement comes amid concerns that Ethereum is losing its prominence due to the lack of lobbying efforts. 

    "If Ethereum changes course abruptly, it risks losing its identity. Any newly formed lobbying arms are already late," former venture capitalist Ismael Hishon-Rezaizadeh said. 

    Moreover, Ethereum is currently facing such challenges as heavy throughput constraints, fragmented liquidity, no clear direction from the EF, and internal turmoil among various teams. 

    "We no longer have to be quiet"

    Lubin has noted that key Ethereum players no longer have to be quiet now that the SEC is not going after them. 

    As reported by U.Today, the regulatory agency dropped its case against Consensys in late February. 

    "Consensus, Etherealize and many others are shifting modes from being heads down and focussing heavily on building to being a bit more heads up and vocal to add a much stronger and coordinated messaging component to our work," Lubin stressed. 

    #Ethereum News

