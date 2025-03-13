Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for March 13

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 13/03/2025 - 16:02
    Has bounce back of XRP finished yet?
    Advertisement
    XRP Price Prediction for March 13
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Most of the coins are growing today, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has risen by 6.65% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $2.3428. However, if the daily bar closes around that mark, one can expect a test of the $2.40 area shortly.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of XRP is far from key levels. 

    Related
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for March 12
    Wed, 03/12/2025 - 12:24
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for March 12
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If the situation does not change by the end of the day, ongoing sideways trading in the narrow range of $2.20-$2.40 is the most likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of  view, one should focus on the vital $2 zone. If sellers' pressure continues and the candle closes below the mentioned mark, the breakout may lead to decline to the $1.50 level. 

    XRP is trading at $2.2815 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 13, 2025 - 15:50
    Coinbase to Remove Three Crypto Assets? Reason Behind It
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 13, 2025 - 15:44
    JPMorgan Is Bullish on This Bitcoin Miner
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Gate Card Silver Officially Launched: Experience Seamless Global Crypto Payments
    Breaking Barriers in Decentralized Trading – YELPRO Joins XT.COM
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Gate Card Silver Officially Launched: Experience Seamless Global Crypto Payments
    Breaking Barriers in Decentralized Trading – YELPRO Joins XT.COM
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Price Prediction for March 13
    Coinbase to Remove Three Crypto Assets? Reason Behind It
    JPMorgan Is Bullish on This Bitcoin Miner
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD