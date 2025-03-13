XRP Price Prediction for March 13

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are growing today, according to CoinStats.

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has risen by 6.65% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $2.3428. However, if the daily bar closes around that mark, one can expect a test of the $2.40 area shortly.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of XRP is far from key levels.

If the situation does not change by the end of the day, ongoing sideways trading in the narrow range of $2.20-$2.40 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the vital $2 zone. If sellers' pressure continues and the candle closes below the mentioned mark, the breakout may lead to decline to the $1.50 level.

XRP is trading at $2.2815 at press time.